VRight Exchange Launch Backed by Ex-BSE SME Head

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2:A new platform aiming to combat market misinformation and streamline communication between listed companies, investors, and analysts launched today. VRight Exchange, backed by former Head of the BSE SME Platform, Ajay Thakur, went live on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. The platform positions itself as India's first private, verified investor engagement network.

Addressing a virtual launch event attended by capital market leaders, analysts, fund managers, financial media, and startup founders, Thakur emphasized the critical need for such a platform. “VRight Exchange arrives at a time when market confidence demands clarity and credibility. This platform will be instrumental in bridging gaps between listed companies, investors, and analysts, especially in the SME and startup ecosystem,” he stated in his keynote address.

Founder & Director of VRight Exchange, Aryan Prem Rana, highlighted the platform’s core mission: “For over two decades, I've witnessed the limitations of traditional investor relations and PR models. There's too much distortion, delay, and dependency. VRight Exchange was born out of that frustration – to create a verified space where serious market participants can communicate directly without misinterpretation.” He added that the choice of Akshaya Tritiya for the launch symbolized the platform’s commitment to “verified access, value-driven content, and visionary insights.

The platform differentiates itself by focusing on verified identities and direct communication, aiming to bypass traditional media filters and reduce market noise. Founding Advisor, Sudarshan Srinivasan, underscored this point: “This is not a PR platform. This is a premium network for intelligent conversations. We are creating a curated community where every post is accountable, and every voice is verified.”

Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, noted, “This initiative will create tremendous value for the investment community by enabling meaningful interaction, knowledge sharing, and real-time engagement. Wishing the VRight team great success ahead.”

Suresh Manchanda, Managing Editor of Market Times TV, remarked, “The launch of VRight Exchange marks a refreshing shift in how capital markets communicate. In an era overwhelmed by noise and unverified narratives, this platform brings much-needed clarity, credibility, and structure. I believe it will serve as a powerful bridge between companies, analysts, and investors—grounded in trust and transparency.

Key features of VRight Exchange include:

Real-time updates directly from verified company executives.

AI-driven filtering of investor interests and sentiment.

Auto-synced event calendars for crucial investor events.

SEBI-compliant workflows and monitoring.

Role-based dashboards tailored for different market participants.

VRight Exchange is now actively onboarding founding members, offering early access and enhanced visibility to verified market participants

Visit: www.vrightexchange.com

www.vrightexchange.com Connect: engage@vrightexchange.com

VRight Exchange is a digital-first investor engagement platform built for India's capital markets. It is a product of VRIGHT Aaryana Matasco Holdings Pvt. Ltd. and offers a secure, verified, and compliance-driven communication environment for serious capital market stakeholders.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor