VTEX and Solveda Unite to Transform Digital Commerce Landscape in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 4: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced today its strategic partnership with Solveda, an award-winning software design and development company trusted by global brands to drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience for the past one decade. The alliance aims to lead a global revolution in customer experience management catering to B2B & B2C including Fortune 500 corporations and the largest retailers in the world, within the digital commerce space. Through the integration of VTEX, a platform known for its composability and comprehensiveness, with Solveda's dedicated approach to delivering projects on-time and within budget, a paradigm shift can occur in the manner in which business operations are conducted, driving great growth.

Founded in 2013, Solveda provides an advanced, highly customizable, and integrated solution that allows businesses of all sizes to deliver a highly effective B2C and B2B customer experience. Solveda's design and software practice brings strong solution design capabilities around a wide array of proprietary, commercial and open-source platforms. The enterprise solutions practice offers custom development and product engineering solutions. Patent-winning mission-critical systems such as American Financial Group's trading and accounting system, business-run ERP solutions, and highly transactional ecommerce sites at Sleepys, mJunction, Carrefour, Mahindra, Yamaha Music, TATA Steel, and Al-Yousifi have all been developed by Solveda.

"We are excited to collaborate with VTEX and leverage their advanced digital commerce platform," said Deepak Agarwal, CEO - India & APAC at Solveda. "This partnership allows us to combine our deep industry knowledge with VTEX's cutting-edge technology, enabling us to deliver scalable, feature-rich commerce solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. We look forward to driving digital commerce innovation together. As part of the MACH Alliance, VTEX uses Micro Services, API First, Cloud Native SaaS and Headless technology to provide a highly flexible and scalable architecture, which helps enterprise brands and retailers build modern digital commerce experiences."

Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head, VTEX India, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Solveda with its vast portfolio and their dedication to innovation with a common goal to provide the foundation for unified commerce. With our combined strengths, we aim to empower Indian businesses with composable and complete digital commerce capabilities that will fuel growth and success. This collaboration not only signifies a remarkable step forward for both companies but also underscores their dedication to advancing the digital commerce landscape in India for the benefit of all stakeholders involved."

