VTEX partners with Konnect Insights to Develop Capabilities in Customer Experience Management

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 25: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, announced today its strategic partnership with Konnect Insights, a unified customer experience management platform for brands. This exciting collaboration aims to spearhead a transformation in customer experience management for enterprise brands and retailers. By combining the robust capabilities of VTEX composable and complete platform with Konnect Insights' unified customer experience management suite, this partnership will empower businesses to deliver exceptional customer journeys at every stage. In the dynamic digital landscape, VTEX and Konnect Insights stand ready to reshape how brands interact with their customers, cultivating enduring loyalty and fueling sustainable growth.

Konnect Insights offers a comprehensive platform that unifies social listening, community engagement (ORM), social CRM, social analytics, social publishing, BI tools & dashboards, surveys, and crisis management. By enabling brands to listen to their consumers in all possible channels, learn from them, and engage in meaningful ways, Konnect Insights helps businesses enhance their overall customer care and commerce strategies. Trusted by leading brands across various industries, Konnect Insights' all-in-one suite empowers organizations to leverage the four pillars of an omnichannel customer experience.

Sameer Narkar, CEO at Konnect Insights, stated: "We are excited about this synergy between Konnect Insights and VTEX. I am glad to welcome VTEX's low-code platform enabling composable commerce in alliance with our customer experience management suite, which will enable major brands and retailers to propel their customer care and commerce."

Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head, VTEX India, said, "We are delighted to join forces with Konnect Insights in order to enhance even more our capabilities in customer experience management. VTEX is the best-rated digital commerce platform for unified retail, according to Gartner, and supports clients in 38 countries. We are best positioned to lead this fast-paced, ever-evolving retail sector. Through this strategic alliance, we will provide businesses with the tools and capabilities they need to understand their customers on a deeper level, anticipate their needs, and respond proactively.”

The partnership between VTEX and Konnect Insights is set to reshape the customer experience landscape for digital commerce. By combining VTEX's low-code platform and Konnect Insights' comprehensive customer experience management suite, businesses will have access to powerful tools and insights to drive customer satisfaction, increase revenue, and achieve business goals.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor