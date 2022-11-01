VTION grabs top honours at Red Herring 2022

, a leading Consumer Behaviour Intelligence Platform, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Global winners for 2022 by the most coveted Red Herring platform.

VTION is the only startup in India and one amongst the three companies across the globe to be bestowed with this honor in the Marketing/Advertising Tech industry. The Red Herring award celebrates and identifies the organisations and startups that stand out for their innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

VTION has been acknowledged by the prestigious global platform for its technology prowess and notable innovations in the Advertising and MarTech industry. VTION provides Android smartphone based real time behavioural data from a representative panel of consumers, made available through real time dashboards, through a SaaS model.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs every year from North America, Europe, and Asia. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years. This year, around 23 Indian companies have been honored with this esteemed accolade.

Manoj Dawane, Founder and CEO, VTION Digital Analytics, said, "We are humbled and thankful for being selected as one of the top 100 Global winners by the prestigious Red Herring platform. Our data-driven culture, strong technology leadership and scalable architecture has made us a strong player within the fast-growing SaaS based digital analytics/digital advertising sector. This honor by Red Herring further inspires us to reach greater altitudes and reaffirms our confidence to continue on this path."

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe VTION Digital Analytics embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. VTION should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration.

This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following VTION's path to further success and innovation.

Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.

VTION's app measures behaviour and media consumption of an individual on all digital platforms including the Android Ecosystem. Available on Google play store, VTION has a patented tech framework that captures events from a smart device and sends out to a back end for analysis in real time. The technology is designed in a way that every operational business can benefit from it including the advertising and marketing businesses.

Using data-science technologies on the collected data, VTION serves various stakeholders in the market including the advertising agencies, publishers, research agencies, DMP & programmatic platforms, and brands, providing research insights on app usage, content consumption, activation for programmatic campaigns and measurement of outcomes.

The brand has a unique solution offering for companies across industries including FMCG, e-commerce, travel, education, fin-tech, finance, real estate etc.

The USP of VTION lies in the fact that it is privacy-safe, has complete opt-ins from the consumer; the behavioural data provided is significantly accurate and is completely scalable across geographies and Android devices.

