VyapaarJagat.com to organise Greenpreneur National Meet for Ecopreneurs

The Meet on September 3rd will bring together 500+ green entrepreneurs from across the country and provide a platform for greater collaboration.

September 1: VyapaarJagat.com, one of the fastest-growing online business media platforms devoted to highlighting success stories of entrepreneurs, is organising Greenpreneur National Meet to raise awareness about the importance of eco-friendly business practices, sustainability, and eco-friendly innovations, in Ahmedabad.

The Greenpreneur National Meet 2022 is powered by PeersBoard.com&Arristo Associates and will take place at the Centre of Environment Education (CEE) on Saturday, September 3. It will facilitate networking among Green entrepreneurs, i.e. entrepreneurs and startup founders who are passionate about the environment and are running green businesses by implementing sustainable practices.

“The problem of climate change is worsening by the day, and the need of the hour is reducing carbon footprint by adopting environment-friendly and sustainable business practices. The Greenpreneur National Meet 2022 will be India’s first meet of its kind to bring together ecopreneurs under one roof. The Meet will help in forging new relationships and building a community of like-minded individuals who can learn from one another and collaborate to make a big difference together,” said Dr. Pravin Parmar, Founder of VyapaarJagat.com.

The Greenpreneur National Meet 2022 will also be the country’s first net-zero waste meet of its kind. More than 500 greenpreneurs, eco-minded leaders, entrepreneurs, startups, chief executives, and business leaders from different parts of Gujarat and the country are participating in the Greenpreneur National Meet 2022. More than 200 delegates and investors will also take part in the full-day Meet. Some of the best greenpreneurs will be felicitated at the Greenpreneur Convention & Awards ceremony, India’s most prestigious honour that recognises and celebrates the contribution and success of green entrepreneurs. “The Greenpreneur National Meet 2022 will pave the way for developing unique solutions best suited for India and contribute in a big way to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission,” added Dr. Parmar.

About VyapaarJagat.com: VyapaarJagat.com, founded by Dr. Pravin Parmar, is one of the fastest-growing online media platforms devoted to highlighting visionary entrepreneurs’ business success stories. It aims to promote entrepreneurship and believes in strengthening emerging and established enterprises by showcasing their success stories to the world. It also aspires to create a sustainable and holistic global entrepreneurial ecosystem by sharing inspiring stories of firms, startups, and entrepreneurs. So far, VyapaarJagat.com has told 10,000+ stories, invited 200+ eminent speakers, felicitated 400+ entrepreneurs, released 400+ video stories on Vyapaar Jagat TV, and listed 5,000+ businesses in its directory.

