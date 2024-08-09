VYKY Introduces SAMM - World's First Fully Automated and Patented Kitchen Robot

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 9: The development of sensors, electronics, and software advancements have resulted in many innovations being introduced in the field of robotics. Today, in various parts of the world, robots are employed to carry out a variety of tasks successfully. From serving meals at restaurants to doing household chores, robots are doing a bunch of things very efficiently. As long as you know how to use or work with them, robots can make your life much easier.

VYKY, a New Zealand-based company, has always been at the forefront as far as putting together innovative methods and implementing new-age technology is concerned. VYKY has now introduced SAMM, touted to be the first fully automated and patented kitchen robot in the world. As a robot, SAMM has been designed to cook in an automated manner. It is equipped with the skills and technology to carry out all kinds of cooking-based activity.

Elaborating on this cutting-edge innovation, a spokesperson from VYKY says, "SAMM has been designed to be your 'personal robot chef'. It actually proves to be a lot more effective and efficient than a human chef. While some enjoy the process of cooking, many find it to be a tedious, time-consuming and tiring activity. For years, people had been wishing for a technology that would enable them to automate the process of cooking. With the arrival of SAMM, their long-standing wish has been fulfilled."

In today's times, when most people lead busy lives and try to strike a balance between their personal and professional duties, household tasks are delegated to other people. While people find do not find it difficult to find the right housekeeping staff, the one thing they struggle with is finding a reliable chef. After investing in SAMM, one would never have to be worried about food not being cooked properly or meals not arriving on time.

Talking about the unique features of SAMM, the spokesperson states, "It has 8 main ingredient compartments for main ingredients like vegetables and 7 compartments for spices. With so many options at its disposal, it can cook any dish conveniently. You just have to load the ingredients at the top and then, SAMM will follow the recipe and drop the ingredients in a cooking pot under it. At any given point in time, it can cook for a family of four. You can load the ingredients in the morning and it will be kept in refrigeration mode. Before leaving for work, you can send a simple command to the cook and a piping hot meal will be ready by the time you get back home."

As a user, one can also download, upload, sell or share recipes on the online recipe store. SAMM comes equipped with 500 free recipes from more than 50 cuisines from around the world. You can control SAMM with the help of your smartphone or by visiting the website. Since it has been designed as an IoT device, it remains connected to the internet. It has an 8-inch wide touch-enabled screen and voice control feature.

Over the world, a large number of people lose a lot of time every day by being in the kitchen and preparing the meals for the day. Once you get SAMM home, you will not have to be concerned about this aspect of your life. You will be able to save a great amount of time and use that time to engage in some constructive or productive work. VYKY is currently accepting pre-orders and bookings for SAMM. Though the product has just been launched, it is already available in four models, G4, G2, I4 and I2.

For more information, visit https://myvyky.com.

