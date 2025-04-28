Wagons Learning Limited IPO Opens on May 02, 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Wagons Learning Limited (Wagons Learning, The Company) is a corporate training and digital learning solutions provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, May 02, 2025, aiming to raise Rs 38.38 Crore (At Upper Price Band) through the total issue of equity shares, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 46,80,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each with a price band of Rs 78 - Rs 82 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Upto 5,32,800 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Upto 16,89,600 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Upto 22,22,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Upto 2,35,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings, to fund its working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. The issue will close on Tuesday, May 06, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Khandwala Securities Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Uday Jagannath Shetty, Chairman & CEO of Wagons Learning Limited expressed "Wagons has steadily built its reputation by consistently delivering high-quality corporate training, digital learning, and skill development solutions. Our journey has been guided by a deep understanding of client needs, strong cross-sector capabilities and the ability to adapt to the evolving learning landscape. Over the years, we have successfully trained more than 5,50,000 professionals, virtual and digital modules. It's an achievement that reflects the meaningful impact we have made in the learning and development ecosystem.

The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks an important milestone in our growth journey. It will enable us to strengthen our existing operations, expand into international markets such as the UAE, and enter the B2C education segment with industry-ready certification programs. With a strong foundation built on client trust, a dedicated team, and a commitment to quality, we believe the company is well-positioned to drive its next phase of growth.

As we move forward, we remain focused on sustainable growth, continuous innovation, and creating long-term value for all who are part of our journey".

Rinav Manseta, Associate Director of Khandwala Securities Limited said "It is a privilege to partner with Wagons Learning Limited as it embarks on its Initial Public Offering. The Company has demonstrated impressive growth within the corporate training, digital learning, and skill development sectors, which are poised for substantial expansion in the coming years.

The objectives outlined by the company, particularly its focus on digital transformation, international market expansion, and skill development, are perfectly aligned with the increasing demand for innovative and accessible learning solutions. This IPO will enable the Company to enhance its digital infrastructure, expand its global reach, and further strengthen its position in a rapidly evolving industry. We are confident that the company is well-positioned to leverage industry growth and drive substantial progress in the years ahead."

