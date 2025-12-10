Wakefit IPO Day 3: Issue Subscribed 2 Times on Last Day of Bidding; Check GMP

The Wakefit IPO saw low subscription on the third and final day of bidding on Wednesday, December 10. The 1,288.89 crore IPO received an overall subscription of 1.92 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribed by 2.22 times, non-institutional investors subscribed 0.77 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 2.71 times.

Wakefit Innovations IPO opened for bidding on December 8, 2025 and closed today on December 10, 2025. The price band of the share price is set as Rs 185 to Rs 195 per share, with the minimum investment of Rs 14060 with a lot size of 76 shares. The tentative allotment date is on December 11, while the listing will take place on December 15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Wakefit IPO GMP

Wakefit Innovations Ltd got bids for 6.88 crore shares against 3.63 crore shares on offer. According to the platform tracking GMP, the shares of Wakefit were trading at Rs 0 at 2.31 pm on December 10, according to Investorgain. The estimated listing will be flat at Rs 195.