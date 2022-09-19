Walking hand in hand- A global effort of socio-economic development

UNGPC puts its incessant efforts into bringing global leaders and achievers for developing diplomatic relations.

September 19: Another fascinating year of extravaganza has unfolded in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, with its grand United Nations Global Excellence Award 2022. Commenced on the 9th of September 2022 at Hotel Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Dubai, UAE. These awards by United Nations serve as more than a means to honour and appreciate brilliant ideas and efforts. With its eminent guest list and cultural plethora, the awards stand out amongst all the UNGPC initiatives.

The United Nations Global Excellence Award is presented by United Nations Global Peace Council, shortly known as UNGPC, a selfless initiative by Abhigyane Foundation in affiliation with the United Nations and United Nations Global Marketing as global partners. Along with this, we have the Global President of the United Peace Keepers Federal Council. Art and culture, and business exchange programmes have been UNGPC’s tools for spreading its message of collective social-economic development amongst countries.

With the esteemed Chief guest Dr Aphinita Chaichana, the global President of UNPKFC United Peace Keepers Federal Council, presiding over the awards, the aura of the place completely matched its relevance with his influential presence. The global awards were represented at the premises of Habtoor Grand Autograph Collection, Dubai, UAE, flamboyant with Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Haj, Dr Jawed Habib, Mr Yaqoob Ali, Dr Bu Abdullah, Ms Hikmat Al Kaitoob, Mr Kulvinder Singh Sethi, Mr Mohammad Abdullah Alhaj Al Zaroni, Her Royal Highness Sheikha Bazza Al-Sabah as the esteemed Guests of Honour the influence and universal growth and development seemed personified.

The event was to promote Peace, Humanity, Art and Culture around the world with cultural exchanges between nations. It is ensured by transforming the award function into a meet and greet session to promote talks about socio-economic development by providing unique networking opportunities with global performers and achievers. We have very respectable & esteemed guests from the United Nations, the Global President, Board Members from the United Kingdom, and Country Coordinators from Thailand, London & UAE. The United Arab Emirates and India, both countries, have been embracing this opportune award function as a means to concur on better diplomatic and trade relations.

Knowing one another’s cultures and enhancing each other’s vision with qualitative conversations have bettered the relations and strengthened the bonds between the two nations. United Nations Global Peace Council meticulously aims at securing bonds between neighbouring countries and other parts of the world. The awards are a means to appreciate and encourage the achievements of one another in various fields, which is the best and most peaceful way of diplomatic development.

The award function was graced by the presence of eminent awardees such as Ms Sheelaa M Bajaj, Dr Bhanu Pratap Saluja, Dr Sukanta Kumar Jena, Dr V Ankit Kumar, Dr Santosh Kumar Singh, Umeed NGO and Himaani Chetaan. Ms Himaani was also the official PR partner at the United Nations Global Excellence Award. She is a renowned publicist and the founder of BeetRRuz, a leading platform that assists in Media and Public Relations in India and internationally.

Felicitated by the British National University of Queen Mary, the event was graced by Honorary Doctorates like Dr Tuhin Banik, Dr Sanjay Panicker, Dr Sheela M Bajaj, Dr Sangeeta Chatterjee Bisoyi, Dr Haobam Joyremba, Dr V Ankit Kumar, Dr Lalit Kasana, Dr Jawed Habib, and Dr Mohammad Ibrahim Al Hajj.

The award function started as the chief guest arrived along with the guest of honour socie-culture proceedings of the United Nations Global Excellence Award were succeeded by a Gala Dinner night that further opened informal opportunities to build connections and get to know each other better. The socio-culture and business exchange program was a great success of its kind, and more such initiatives and events were encouraged by all the attendees.

