Want to update Aadhaar card photo or address, check out charges

If you want to avail any government scheme, you must have Aadhaar card. You are asked for Aadhaar card for this work. If the spelling of name, mobile number or address in Aadhaar is wrong, you may be deprived of the benefits of these schemes. If PM Kisan Yojana installment is stopped, e-labor money gets stuck. In such a situation, people run to Aadhaar centers to update Aadhaar. In some places, there were complaints that people were taking money for this work. Similarly, it is important to know how much you need to pay for making changes Aadhaar card.

UIDAI had tweeted about this. You can easily Update Demographic Details (Name, DoB, Gender, Address) online, and authenticate via OTP received in SMS in your #Aadhaar. You’ll be charged ₹50 for the mobile update, with or without other demographic data updates.

There is a charge of Rs 100 for biometric update. If you are charged extra, you can email us at 1947 or help@uidai.gov.in. Aadhaar enrollment is completely free. Biometrics required for children is also free. When it comes to demographics, you can update your name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email for just Rs.50

