WARF Invites Colleges to Join India’s Top 2025 Ranking Survey for Engineering, Medical, MBA and Law

New Delhi [India], May 30: WARF Ranking (World Academia Ranking Framework), a leading global authority in educational rankings and institutional assessments, a venture of IDNN – International & Domestic News Network has officially launched its nationwide Survey for Ranking of Engineering, Medical, MBA, and Law Colleges for the upcoming 2025 cycle.

This comprehensive survey aims to identify, evaluate, and recognize academic institutions that demonstrate excellence across a wide spectrum of performance indicators. Institutions across India are invited to participate and position themselves prominently in one of the most credible and independently conducted ranking systems.

“Our goal is to create a transparent, multidimensional ranking system that reflects institutional quality from a student-centric and future-focused lens,” said Mr. Anand, Project Head of WARF Ranking. “This survey is an opportunity for institutions to benchmark themselves and gain national recognition based on authentic data and real impact.”

Ranking Categories:

– Engineering Institutions

– Medical Colleges

– MBA/Management Schools

– Law Colleges

Evaluation Framework Includes:

– Academic Excellence & Faculty Credentials

– Research Output & Innovation

– Campus Infrastructure & Learning Resources

– Placement Performance & Industry Interface

– Internationalization & Collaborations

– Student Services & Welfare

– Social Responsibility & Sustainability

– Digital Transformation & Technological Adoption

Why Institutions Should Participate:

– National and regional recognition in a reputed, independent ranking

– Enhanced visibility among prospective students and recruiters

– Data-backed performance benchmarking

– Feature in WARF's annual digital and media publications

Participation Details:

Eligible institutions can register and complete the survey by visiting:

www.warfranking.com

Submission Deadline: 30-06-2025

Participation Fee: Free of cost

Institutions will be required to provide verified academic, infrastructural, placement, and administrative data aligned with WARF's stringent evaluation metrics. Rankings will be published in July 2025, across leading digital platforms, academic forums, and partner media networks.

About WARF Ranking:

WARF Ranking (World Academia Ranking Framework) is a globally recognized platform dedicated to evaluating educational institutions through a holistic and data-driven lens. Known for its credibility, transparency, and comprehensive methodologies, WARF is setting new standards in academic rankings with a mission to empower students, educators, and institutions alike.

Media Enquiries & Institutional Assistance:

Email: warfranking@gmail.com

Phone: +91-7838399787

Website: www.warfranking.com

