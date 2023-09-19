WASME Celebrates Excellence at World MSME Business Summit 2023

New Delhi (India), September 19: The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) recently hosted the prestigious World MSME Business Summit 2023, an event that brought together leaders, visionaries, and innovators from across the globe. The summit, was held at the auditorium, Scope Convention Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, on Friday, 15th September 2023, centered around the theme, “Empowering MSMEs: Navigating Opportunities, Overcoming Challenges, and Celebrating Success.” It provided a vital platform for the exchange of ideas, exploration of policy reforms, and recognition of excellence within the MSME sector.

The event began with a warm welcome from Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, who extended his heartfelt greetings to all dignitaries and delegates present. Dr. Layek’s words highlighted the significance of the MSME sector in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. The summit featured a distinguished array of Guests of Honour, including ambassadors and prominent personalities from various countries and sectors. The esteemed guests included H.E. Ms. Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner, Embassy of Seychelles; H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Cuba; and Mr. Rajesh Maheshwari, CEO of NABCB, Quality Council of India (QCI), New Delhi.

The highlight of the summit was the “Knightwood Award – Felicitation Ceremony for Your Excellencies” which recognized the outstanding contributions of esteemed dignitaries. The awardees included H.E. Mrs. Katharina Wieser, Ambassador, Embassy of Austria; H.E. Mr. Claudio Ansorena Montero, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica; H.E. Ms. Jacqueline MUKANGIRA, High Commissioner, Republic of Rwanda; H.E. Ms. Yasiel Burillo, Ambassador and Consul General, Embassy of Panama; H.E. Mr. Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador, Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; H. E. Mrs. Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador, Embassy of Chad; H.E. Ms. Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner, Embassy of Seychelles; H.E. Mrs. Joséphine Patricia Ntyam-ehya, Chargé d’Affairs a.i, Embassy of Gabon; H.E. Mr. Yawo Edem AKPEMADO, Chargé d’affaires, Embassy of the Togolese Republic; H.E. Deliwe Mumbi, Acting High Commissioner, Zambia High Commission; and H.E. Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Cuba.

Additionally, the summit featured significant announcements from WASME, including the unveiling of the 27th ICSME 2023 in Dubai, UAE, serving as an international stage for networking and collaboration, furthering global MSME development. Another notable announcement highlighted the economic potential of Rwanda as “The Gateway for Africa, Europe, and Asia,” showcasing opportunities for international collaborations in the region.

The event concluded with the “World MSME Business Awards 2023 Felicitation Ceremony for Achievers,” honoring about 80 exemplary individuals and organizations. Furthermore, a special address on “How IVF Industry is evolving and its Future in India” by Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, a respected authority in the field, and a book launch ceremony for “Nano Delights: Unveiling the Vibrant World of Delhi’s Street Food Vendors in ‘Sizzling Streets’ authored by Mr. Rony Banerjee from Advisor at E & Y, added depth to the summit.

The list of Awardees:

Vedic Cosmeceuticals Pvt. Ltd.- Best Contract Manufacturer of Beauty & Personal Care

Marg ERP Limited- Best ERP Solution for Digital Transformation

Supreme Woods- Best Teak Wood Furniture Manufacturers in India

JCS Projects Pvt. Ltd. – Leading Innovative Company in Education Industry

Outsource Pro India Pvt. Ltd. – Company of The Year for Managed Outsourcing Services

Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre- Leading IVF Centre In India

Dr. Siddharth Bhattacharya, Sr HR Leader, Comcast Corporation- HR Leader of the Year

eassyserve- Innovative E- commerce Company of The Year

Aspen Hospitality- Leading Resort Chain of The Year

TalBrum- Best Emerging Company in HR Tech Industry

VueNow Infotech Pvt. Ltd.- Fastest Growing Edge Data Centre Company

Vision Sports Reconnect Pvt. Ltd.- Best Sports Management Company

Mudit Dadhich, Director, Markmybrand- Pioneering Start-Up Legal Professional of The Year

Adhyyan Books- Fastest Growing Publishing House Of 2023

Dawan Group- Leading Company in The Foreign Trade Industry

WP Event Manager- Fastest Growing WordPress Product Company

Tech Jobs Fair- Global Tech Event of The Year

Upmarket Academy- Financial Education Academy of The Year

Wild Creek Web Studio- Leading Company in SEO Consulting

Thorecoin (Thore Network)- Outstanding Contribution to Blockchain Development 2023

Prathap JC, Founder & CEO, Edu Innate- Innovative Educator of The Year

Health Innov8 (Dial HealtHMED Technologies LLP) – Most Emerging Startup in Beauty & Wellness

Labourhome- Labor Force Integration Innovator

Alok Ranjan, CEO, Flipcarbon Integrated Solutions- Top Performing MSME Of the Year

Diwakar Bishnoi, CEO & Managing Director, Vishal Technopower Pvt. Ltd.- Emerging Leader in Electrical EPC

Surety Seven Technology Pvt. Ltd.- Leading Innovative Company in Insurance Industry

Da Ring Maker (Hanumant Diamond)- For Excellence in Diamond Jewellery

Gabbar Chai- Iconic Chai Chain of India

Call 2 Mechanic – Best Emerging Startup in The Automobile Service Industry

DND Adhesives & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.- Emerging Manufacturer of Building Products & Machinery

Moksh Events Pvt. Ltd.- Emerging Destination Wedding Management Company of The Year

SRAF Proteins Private Limited- Most Trusted Poultry Brand of The Year

STG Journey- Leading Company in Corporate Travel Management

British Clean – Emerging Brand in Cleaning Industry

Durand Forms India Pvt Ltd- Exceptional Contribution to Advanced Framework Design

Rishiraj Media- Best Experiential Marketing Agency

Makoons Play School- Preschool Franchisor of The Year 2023

King Hills Vacation Private Limited- Startup of The Year in Travel Industry

Textify Digitals Pvt. Ltd.- Fastest Growing Company in CPaaS (IT Sector)

Texaro Sanitaryware- Fastest Growing Brand in Sanitaryware

Genleap Ecosystems Pvt Ltd.- Excellence in Indian Genetics Industry

Genleap AI, Inc. USA – Company of The Year for Innovation in Genetics

Republic Motors- Fastest Growing EV Manufacturer’s

Regalo Kitchens- India’s Best Modular Kitchen Company

Dr. Kislay Panday- Leading Corporate Lawyer of India

Sudarshan Sabat- Best Mind Trainer of India 2023

Gharana Stays LLP- Best Events Venue Providers in Rajasthan

Ready Steady Go Kids India- Leading Global Early Childhood Sports Program Franchise

Kunal Singh Dabi, Founder, KD Digital- Best SEO Specialist in India For MSMEs 2023

Kreative Writes- Best Instagram Marketing Agency of The Year 2023

Dhurya Broadcasting Private Limited- Best Emerging Digital Media & Broadcasting Company

PVP Metal and Alloys- Best Supplier for Metal & Alloy Products

Endeavour- Best Pharma Educational Institution of The Year

AK Steels- Leading Steel Manufacturer of Flat Bar & Round Bar of The Year

Smita Das Jain, Executive Coach & Personal Empowerment Coach- Best Executive Coach for Professionals & CXOs

Dr. Lalit Arora, Founder & CEO, KW Academy of Excellence- Best Network Marketing Coach

Dharmendra Kumar, Managing Director, JDSS Security Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Best Emerging System Integration Company

Himanshu Agarwal, Founder, Internet Coaching Empire- Best Digital Coach

Nikhilesh Tiwari- Fintech Leader of The Year 22-23

Ekta Paliwal, Founder, Newsmaker Media and Communications- Public Relations Agency of The Year

Rohita, Managing Director, Verbena Engineering India Pvt. Ltd. – Best Life Safety Product of The Year

Dr Andy Anil, Founder & CEO, Disha Kiran Private Limited- Entrepreneur with Maximum Social Impact

Tarot – Tree of Life- Most Profound Healing & Spiritual Guidance Studio of India

Moris Media- Best PR Agency Excellence of The Year

Dr Pankhuri Gautam Pathak MS, DNB, FMAS- Pioneering Gynae Laparoscopic Surgeon

Soothing Crystals- Best Company for Gems and Crystals

Expert DigiPro- Best Quality Training Company in Delhi NCR

Adorish India Private Limited- Best Express Logistics Service Provider

Stratum Cosmoceuticals- Most Trusted Cosmetic Formulators

Manojava- Outstanding Exporter of the Year

SEOSPIDY- Best Performance Marketing Agency

Media Contact :

Heylin Spark

Website: https://heylinspark.com

Contact Number: 011-6965 4833

Email: info@heylinspark.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor