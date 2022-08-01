Watch ‘Bullet Train 2022’ (Free) online streaming at home

August 1: Sony Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Bullet Train streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch David Leitch movies at home. Is the Bullet Train available to stream? Is it watching Bullet Train on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on watching Bullet Train 2022 for free throughout the year are described below.

Bullet Train is a star-studded picture headed our way. The movie is directed by the incredibly talented David Leitch, who previously worked on John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw, so you know Leitch is no stranger to action movies. We can’t wait to see what he created with Bullet Train. But when is the movie being released in theatres? Will it also get a streaming release? If so, where can we watch it from home? We have all the necessary information, including the cast, plot synopsis, controversy, and more.

When Does Bullet Train Come Out?

Sony has set Bullet Train for a theatrical release on August 5, 2022, where it’ll open against the A24 slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and the Jo Koy comedy Easter Sunday. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on July 15 but was subsequently postponed in March 2022 to an August 5, 2022 release, and then to the current date.

How to stream Bullet Train online?

Bullet Train is getting an exclusive theatre release, but after that’s up, we will most likely see the movie on Hulu as it’s a Sony Pictures film, and they have a contract with Disney at the time of this writing.

Where To Watch Bullet Train online?

Unfortunately, Bullet Train will not be simultaneously available on streaming at the time of its theatrical release on August 5. To see the film, you will need to travel to a theatre. Tickets can be purchased at your local theatre or through a service like Fandango or AMC.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you can purchase Bullet Train on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You’ll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.

Is Bullet Train on Netflix?

Bullet Train will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another four years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which includes Focus Features, about four years after they open in theatres. In the case of Bullet Train, that means July 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theatre or wait for it to come on Peacock.

Is Bullet Train on Hulu?

They’re not on Hulu, either! But prices for this streaming service currently start at $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the whole year. The ad-free version costs $12.99 per month, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live T.V., or $70.99 for the ad-free Hulu + Live T.V.

Is Bullet Train streaming on HBO Max?

Yes, but not yet! After its theatrical release, Bullet Train will head to HBO Max for you to enjoy. When, exactly? Typically, Warner Bros. Pictures go to HBO Max 45 days after the theatrical release. This means the movie may stream on the platform starting Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Of course, as soon as this is official or HBO announces a date, we will update this post!

Is Bullet Train on Amazon Video?

Unfortunately, Bullet Train is not available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 a month.

Is Bullet Train streaming on Disney+?

I get why this platform comes to mind. I also think most animated movies go to Disney+ after (or at the same time as) movie theatres. However, that’s not the case for the Super-Pets, as this movie is not a Disney production.

What is Bullet Train about?

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel written by Kōtarō Isaka and is set on a Japanese Bullet Train on a high-speed journey from Tokyo to Morioka with very few stops on the way. Onboard the vehicle is five assassins, all working on individual assignments. Unbeknownst to them, they are all interconnected. Once the assassins realize what is truly going on, the killers have to fight for their survival against each other on their way to discovering the secrets awaiting them at their destination.

The premise promises brutal and relentless action and shares similar vibes to the John Wick franchise. It will be interesting to see what the film winds up being rated. While an R-rating seems like a sure thing since, outside Hobbs & Shaw, all of Leitch’s films have received that rating, there is a slight chance that Sony will want to aim for a PG-13 rating to have younger audiences join in on the chaos as well.

Bullet Train cast

The 2022 action-comedy boasts a great mix of names, spearheaded by Hollywood pro-Brad Pitt. Director David Leitch previously worked as Pitt’s stunt double, clearly deeming him a great choice for protagonist assassin, Ladybug. The other stars of the movie include the incredibly versatile Joey King (The Kissing Booth series, The Act) as The Prince; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as “the Twins” Tangerine and Lemon; Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai) as The Elder; and Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side) as Ladybug’s handler, Maria Beetle. Here’s the main cast:

Bratt Pitt

Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Andrew Koji (Warrior)

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water)

Bad Bunny (rapper and singer)

Logan Lerman (the Percy Jackson series)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad)

Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side)

Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai)

