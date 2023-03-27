Water Warriors to be felicitated at Jal Prahari Samman Samaroh on March 29

New Delhi [India], March 27 (/NewsVoir): Jal Praharai Samman Samaroh 2023, will honour people across the country working towards betterment in the field of climate change and drinking water crisis management. The Jal Praharai ceremony will be orgsed on March 29, at New Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. In this ceremony, more than 50 water conservationists will be felicitated for their work.

Water Warriors from various states across the country have been recognised to be honoured at the Jal Prahari ceremony. One water saviour each from states like Delhi, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chattisgarh, Gujrat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana etc. and two water saviour each from Haryana, Karnataka, Uttarakhand have been selected for the honour. Union Jal Shakti Minister - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of state for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gopal Shetty and Unmesh Patil will be present as chief guests on the occasion. Along with them ambassadors of many countries including Netherland, Finland, Malta, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan will be present to grace the occasion. Giving more information about the program, the convenor of the ceremony, l Singh said that the National Water Mission, UNOPS, CWC are the participants of the program and Jal Prahari include many schools, colleges, universities, district officials, non govt orgzations and private institutions.

Significantly the ceremony is being held under the joint aegis of Jal Shakti Ministry, Jal Jeevan Mission. Chief Operating officer of the program Ameya Sathaye said that 10 water conservations from Maharashtra, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be honoured for their efforts put in water conservation activities across the country and the World.

Names of the water warriors that will be honoured at the ceremony are: Ajit Powar (IAS), Amit Kumar, l Sharma, Ankit Kumar Agarwal (IAS), Anshul Garg (IAS), Aruna M Vishweshwar, Arvind Singh, Asha Prabhakar, Bavita Rajput, Bratindi Jena, Chandan Singh Nayal, Chattar Singh, Dattu Rambhau Dhage, Deepak Gupta, Deepak Meena (IAS), Deepak Hari Ranade, Deep Singh Shekhawat, Devvrat Rajkumar, Divya Mittal (IAS), Gajendra Singh, Hanumant Baburao, Nagorao Kendra, Kirti Sharma, MVSS Girdhar, Makarand Anaspure, Msh Rajput, Manubhai Chaudhary, P Yadu Bhushan Reddy, Peter Alexandar, Prasanna Prabhu, Priyanka Pratap Patil, Rajesh Pandit, Rajkumar Rajput Ramesh Goyal, Ramesh Kumar Singh, Ravindra Singhal (IPS), Ravindra Kumar Mander (IAS), Ruma Pathak, Sandeep Kumar Salunkhe (IAS), Sanjay Dutta, Sanju Yadav, Shambhu, Shashikant Dalvi, Shiv Kumar Upadhayay, Snehal Donde, Suman Sharma, Uddhav V Bhosle, Umesh Kumar, Vipin Dubey and Abhijeet Raut (IAS Chief).

Significantly, World Water Day is celebrated every year on March 22, which aims to ensure the availability of clean water in the world and also focus on the importance of water conservation through the program.

