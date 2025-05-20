WAVES Comics Creator Championship Concludes with a Grand Finale: Heralding the Resurgence of Indian Comics

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: After an exhilarating nine-month journey of imagination, storytelling, and artistic excellence, the WAVES Comics Creator Championship has officially concluded, marking a triumphant return of India's comic book culture to the national spotlight.

Launched in August 2024 as a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in partnership with the Indian Comics Association (ICA), the Championship formed a vital part of the WAVES Summit 2025 (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit). It stands as the largest and most ambitious platform for comic creators in India in over seven decades.

From over a thousand submissions across the country, 76 semi-finalists were selected to receive a special gift box on India's 76th Republic Daya tribute to the creators who brought fresh narratives and unique perspectives to life. The journey culminated with the top 10 finalists showcasing their creations at the WAVES Summit in Mumbai (May 1-4, 2025).

The event's pinnacle came as film legend Mithun Chakraborty graced the stage to award the Championship winnershonoring their exceptional talent, dedication, and vision. This momentous occasion further amplified the cultural significance of comics in contemporary India. The championship winners were:

Professional Category

The Guard - Bijoy Raveendran & Tadam Gyadu (Delhi)

Worth Dying For!! - Puneet Shukla (Gorakhpur) & Piyush Kumar (Ranchi)

The Last Devotee - Aparna Chaurasia (Chhatarpur)

Amateur Category

Ghosts of the Jungle - Rohit Shukla (Chennai) & Shivangi Shaily (Indore)

Ashes of Divinity - Randeep Singh (Kendrapara)

Kalkin: Pillar of the North - Suvojit Pal (Howrah) & Vivek Pradhan (Raipur)

In a proud and emotional moment at Creatosphere, WAVES 2025, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met with the finalists of the Comics Creator Championship and motivated the young creators to carry forward India's storytelling legacy with courage and creativity.

A Stage for Ideas and Innovation

The summit was not just about competition. It was a celebration of ideas and evolution in storytelling. One of the key highlights was the panel discussion, "From Print to Pixels: The New Era of Comic Storytelling, Distribution & Design," Featuring Industry leaders Ajitesh Sharma, Preeti Vyas, Sanjay Gupta, Nikhil Pran, Faisal Mohammad and Hamza Sayed, where industry veterans and new-age creators explored the future of Indian comics in the digital age.The star-studded panel also launched a special comics on Indian Comics History by Cinemics - The Great Indian Comics Waves.

Another landmark moment was the grand launch of "Super 10," unveiled by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Honorable Minister of Information & Broadcasting, signifying the government's active role in fueling the future of India's comic industry.

A Master class with a Mastermind

One of the most inspiring moments at WAVES 2025 was the exclusive masterclass by Shri Anupam Sinha, the iconic creator of Super Commando Dhruva. Titled "Master the Art of Comics & Storytelling," the session offered participants deep insights into the creative process from one of India's most respected comic visionaries.

A heartfelt thank you to Anupam Sir for sharing his time, wisdom, and passion. The session was truly unforgettable and left a lasting impact on every attendee - mentioned Anadi Abhilash, Secretary, Indian Comics Association.

The Comics History Section at the Bharat Pavilion, a special curation tracing the evolution of Indian comics from the classics to contemporary innovations, was visited by none other than the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He witnessed a century of Indian Comics, briefly met with ICA President Ajitesh Sharma, and added a monumental significance to the exhibit.

A Resurgence Begins

Other key ICA members Vasu Gupta (Marketing Head), Mithilesh Gupta (Content Head), and Mohammad Shahbaz (Event Head) were present on all days of the summit and contributed to the event's success. With Rs8 lakhs in prizes, national recognition, mentoring from industry greats, and a platform that bridges legacy and innovation, the WAVES Comics Creator Championship has set the stage for a powerful comeback of the Indian comics industry.

As Ajitesh Sharma, President of ICA, stated:

"This marks the beginning of a new golden agean era defined by creativity, collaboration, and global visibility for Indian comics."

The conclusion of this groundbreaking competition signals more than just the end of a contestit marks the comeback of the Indian comics industry, poised to evolve, expand, and inspire a new generation of readers and creators alike.

For More Information Visit: https://www.indiancomicsassociation.com/

