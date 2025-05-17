Wavesys 20-20 Partner Summit Marks a Bold Leap Into the Future of Surveillance and Networking

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 17: On the evening of 16th May, Wavesys hosted its exclusive 20-20 Partner Summit, an extraordinary gathering that marked a bold step forward in the future of surveillance and networking technologies. Held at The Suryaa Hotel in New Delhi, this invite-only summit brought together 20 carefully selected partners for an immersive evening of innovation, dialogue, and live technology demonstrations.

The event was more than a showcase. It was a curated experience designed to foster meaningful conversations, unveil breakthrough technologies, and highlight Wavesys' vision for a smarter, faster, and more connected surveillance future.

A Future-Focused Gathering

In today's high-stakes environment where security systems must do more than observe, Wavesys is at the forefront of redefining surveillance through artificial intelligence, edge analytics, and robust networking. The 20-20 Partner Summit served as a platform to introduce next-gen innovations that are not only addressing today's challenges but are also shaping tomorrow's security ecosystems.

Technologies unveiled included:

Facial Recognition System (FRS)

Wavesys' advanced FRS platform wowed the audience with its ability to deliver real-time face detection and matching across high-traffic environments. Key features demonstrated:

* Mask and helmet detection

* Face match from archived footage

* Instant alerts for blacklisted individuals

* Seamless integration with existing infrastructure

AI-Powered Surveillance Analytics

The summit highlighted how AI is transforming passive cameras into intelligent sentinels that can interpret behavior and predict threats before they escalate. Key capabilities included:

* Behavior and anomaly detection

* Edge-based real-time processing

* Customizable rule engines

* Dashboard-based actionable insights

Forensic Search Capability

In a world where every second matters, Wavesys introduced its forensic video analysis tools that drastically reduce investigation time. Standout features:

* Timeline-based incident filtering

* Object and motion tracking

* Color and direction-based search

* Multi-camera archival retrieval

10G Industrial-Grade Switches

Reliable networking is the backbone of any surveillance system. Wavesys demonstrated its plug-and-play 10G switches, engineered to handle high-throughput demands. Visitors experienced:

* Industrial-grade build for harsh environments

* Power redundancy and automatic failover

* Ultra-low latency for high-resolution video streaming

The Saadhco Texpert LLP Presence

Among the distinguished attendees was Saadhco Texpert LLP, led by Vikas Mehta, a name synonymous with innovation and sustainability in the textile and garment industry. Saadhco's presence at the summit reflected the growing interest from non-traditional sectors in leveraging smart surveillance to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and data-driven insights. Their commitment to quality and future-forward thinking mirrors the values Wavesys brings to the surveillance and networking domain.

Leadership Insights and Vision

The evening was led by Abhishek Kumar, Regional Director - APAC, and Anurag Gupta, Regional Sales Manager - North, who outlined the evolving role of AI, automation, and networking in the security ecosystem. They shared a compelling roadmap that emphasized partner collaboration, solution scalability, and cross-industry deployment potential.

Partners received not only product previews but also insights into Wavesys' broader mission: enabling intelligent, adaptable surveillance infrastructures that can scale across smart cities, transportation hubs, retail environments, and critical national infrastructure.

What Set the Summit Apart

Rather than large crowds or generic presentations, the 20-20 Partner Summit offered exclusivity and depth. With only 20 invited partners, each attendee enjoyed dedicated time with Wavesys leadership, product developers, and solution architects.

Attendees walked away with:

* Access to unreleased technologies and tools

* Influence in shaping product development

* Co-marketing and go-to-market strategy opportunities

* Deeper alignment with one of India's most trusted surveillance brands

Setting the Tone for What's Next

From AI-driven anomaly alerts and forensic video search to rugged industrial networking, the summit gave a preview of what will define the next era of surveillance. Partners are now better equipped to propose smarter, more integrated solutions to their clients, with confidence, credibility, and cutting-edge capability.

Whether it's a smart city deployment or secure retail intelligence, the takeaways from this summit will echo well beyond the event itself.

In Closing

The Wavesys 20 20 Partner Summit wasn't just about what's new but about what's next. With real-world tech, trusted relationships, and future-focused vision, the evening created a blueprint for intelligent surveillance in India and beyond.

As Wavesys continues to build powerful partnerships with visionaries like Saadhco Texpert LLP, one thing is clear, this is just the beginning of a smarter, safer tomorrow.

