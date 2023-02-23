WBR Corp conducts National Excellence Awards 2023 at Delhi

WBR Corp (WBR Corp (c)) is a leading advisory and consulting firm headquartered in London, UK. WBR Corp provides expert guidance and solutions to individuals and businesses. WBR Corp provides various corporate services that include cutting-edge business consulting, advisory services, customized branding solutions, online marketing, social media management, PR and other media relations services. WBR Corp is also a pioneer in taking initiatives to create awareness on various social issues by organizing sport events, conferences and seminars in and outside India. WBR Corp has clients from diverse industry sectors ranging from large to MSME organizations. WBR Corp organized the tenth edition of National Excellence Awards in New Delhi on February 17, 2023, at Hotel Radisson Blu Dwarka. This ceremony was organized with the aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, and professionals from the Service, Education, Healthcare, Beauty, Technology, Wellness, Real Estate and Construction sectors. Versatile Actor and model Ishita Dutta graced the ceremony as the chief guest and felicitated all the award winners. The award ceremony celebrated achievements of organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc. According to Ishita Dutta, "Entrepreneurs, professionals, education and real estate institutions and small and medium enterprises are playing an important role in employment generation and overall growth and development of the country." Some of the key winners at the ceremony included names like: Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University, D K Soni, Dr B D Verma, Kidderpore Child's World School, SS Auditors and Tax Consultants, The Godbarber Salon, Anil Singh (Lakshya Flexitubes & Profile Pvt. Ltd.), Alpesh Lodha (Suman Manglam Advertisers), Dr Girdhar Lal Sharma, M D International School, Dr Gaurav Ralhan (Health on Top), Global Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, SS Royal Events, The Cambridge School and Vivek Chawla Studio "Winning an award is extremely motivating for the organizations as well as its employees and forces them to do even better as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards," said Shilpa Gupta, director of WBR Corp.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor