"We remain deeply committed to partnering in this national mission": Mahindra Group CEO on PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

New Delhi [India], July 16 : The Mahindra Group on Wednesday welcomed the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, which was recently approved by the Union Cabinet, and also assured the company's support for the recently approved policy.

Speaking about the scheme, Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group said, "The Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is a bold and visionary step toward transforming Indian agriculture at the grassroots level. By focusing on 100 districts with targeted support and convergence across schemes, this initiative has the potential to unlock rural prosperity, drive crop diversification, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices."

He added, "At Mahindra, we remain deeply committed to partnering in this national mission, through our work in farm equipment, agri-tech innovations, and rural financing to help farmers enhance productivity, build resilience, and create value across the agri value chain. This is a significant leap toward self-reliance in agriculture and inclusive rural development."

The scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate the availability of credit.

This programme will help 1.7 crore farmers, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters today after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

A financial outlay of Rs 24,000 crore will be earmarked per year, at least for 6 years starting 2025-26. Motivated by the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on February 1 proposed that the government would undertake a 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana' in partnership with states.

It is in pursuance of the Budget announcement for 2025-26 to develop 100 districts under "Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana". The Scheme will be implemented through the convergence of 36 existing schemes across 11 Departments, other State schemes and local partnerships with the private sector.

As the targeted outcomes in these 100 districts improve, the overall average against key performance indicators will rise for the country. The scheme will result in higher productivity, value addition in agriculture and allied sectors, local livelihood creation and hence increase domestic production and achieve self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat). As the indicators of these 100 districts improve, the national indicators will automatically show an upward trajectory

