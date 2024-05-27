We The Change - Season 2: Transformative Journeys in Sports and Spirituality

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 27: "We the Change," a groundbreaking talk show that explores the intersection of sports and spirituality, is set to premiere on DD Sports starting May 26th.The show's unique concept revolves around identifying the changes that have already occurred within ourselves, emphasizing the importance of introspection and spiritual growth.

Through engaging discussions and insightful anecdotes, "We the Change" aims to inspire viewers to recognize their own spiritual evolution.

This innovative program promises to inspire viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth through engaging discussions and transformative insights.

Presented by AUM Sportainment Private Limited and under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show is directed by Raadhika Khetarpal, with spiritual mentorship provided by Aushim Khetarpal.The show's concept revolves around recognizing the changes within ourselves, emphasizing introspection and spiritual evolution. Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba, renowned Spiritual Mentor Aushim Khetarpal leads the conversation, setting the tone for meaningful dialogues and profound revelations.

"We The Change" offers a platform for athletes to share their personal journeys and seek mentorship. Rooted in the guiding principle, "If I change, you can change; if you can change, the world can change," the show invites viewers to explore the transformative power of practices like meditation in expanding perspectives and understanding the world.

Season 1, comprising seven episodes, kicked off with introspective discussions airing every Sunday and Monday in the month of April 2024.

In Season 2, commencing May 26th and running until July 22nd, "We The Change" continues its exploration with a diverse lineup of guests. Notably, it marks Raadhika Khetarpal's directorial debut, bringing her extensive experience as a film child actor in President Awarded Film - Shirdi Sai Baba in 2001 And now host for Award Winning DocuDramaSeries featuring the grassroots struggles of India's differently-abled athletes, Olympians, Asian Games winners, and world champions. Additionally, she is a producer and has a few film projects in her portfolio.

Season 2 guests include luminaries from various sports disciplines such as Hockey Legend Ashok Dhyanchand, Indian Women Cricketer Latika Sangwan, International Para Shooter Nihal Singh, Table Tennis Legend Kamlesh Mehta, International Para Shooter Mona Agarwal, Indian Blind Cricketers Nilesh Yadav, Irfan Dewan, Sanjay Shah, Legendary Tennis Player and the first Sikh to play in the Indian Davis Cup team Jasjit Singh, India Para Powerlifting Federation President JP Singh, International Parathlete Vikash Dagar, International Swimmer Divya Satija, and International Para Swimmer and the youngest to win a medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Devanshi Satija. Also featured are International Marathon Runner Dr. Sunitha Godara, First ever Blind Cricket World Cup Media Representative Siddharth Sharma, and International Rifle Shooter and Indian Olympic Coach Deepali Deshpande.

"We The Change" promises viewers an insightful journey into the fusion of sportsmanship and spirituality, inviting them to recognize their own spiritual evolution. Tune in every Sunday and Monday at 9 AM on DD Sports and join us as they embark on this transformative experience together.

