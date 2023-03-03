WE WEAVE launches its e-commerce website; aims to be valued at 100 Cr by 2030

Following a robust rise in demand for its exquisite handloom sarees, WE WEAVE, a pioneering handloom product brand that is known to showcase a wide range of ethnic apparel artwork, is set to launch its own e-commerce website. Boasting a 100x year-on-year growth, WE WEAVE, has forayed into the e-commerce space as an independent player to further gain traction among the youth by offering affordable garments that not only carry the age-old elegance of ethnic art but also have the comfort of casual wear.

Founded with the vision to curate affordable yet elegant minimalistic sarees which still carry the heritage value of Indian art, WE WEAVE began its journey as a B2B brand in 2018, bulk supplying handwoven sarees, dupattas, and stoles from weavers across the country to retail stores and boutiques. Further, demonstrating the brand's market value, it is noted that the label is regularly showcased at numerous sought-after multi-brand retail outlets as well as Jaypore.com, which is part of the renowned Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited.

An enthusiastic Sanjiv Sivaraman the CEO and the Founder of WE WEAVE spoke about the launch of the e-commerce website: " We are delighted to launch this step as it would bolster not only our relationship with the customers but also enable us to maintain better quality control as well as glean from the reach of the website and its reviews, the trends in the market. We are extremely proud of the fact that we go above and beyond to offer one of the best, handpicked, handwoven apparel collections in the market and with the launch of the e-commerce website, we would be able to reach customers directly and expand our D2C sales."

Apart from showcasing artwork, the guiding vision behind the brand is to create easy-to-drape, beautiful sarees that are low-maintenance but high-quality and affordable at the same time. Moreover, the brand has put in a relentless effort to be more than just an apparel brand: a socially aware and inclusive business. The brand journey began in 2017 when Sanjiv, who always had a keen eye for fashion, especially handloom products, saw a scalable business potential in the embroidery done by the women of the Toda tribes of the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

Captivated by the unique aesthetics of the embroidery, which enjoys the well-regarded GI (Geographical Indication) status, the founder began co-creating products with the tribal community and eventually, expanded the brand portfolio by including the artistic legacy of other communities. Finally, in 2018, WE WEAVE was incepted as a full-blown commercial entity as a saree brand.

Today, priding itself on its extensive network of weavers, clocking more than 200 handloom weavers from various weaving clusters, WE WEAVE strives to create an inclusive business model which conducts equitable commerce with the artists, sharing a premium with them by cutting out the middleman.

Based out of Bangalore, the brand is committed to preserving the country's rich cultural heritage and promoting sustainable fashion practices. Eyeing more growth in the coming years, the brand has the vision to empower more handloom communities across India, reviving some of the precious traditional handloom art and techniques which are almost lost or lost. With this mission, the brand, which has set its eyes on not only adding more fashion categories to its portfolio but also being valued as a 100 crore D2C brand by 2030, will be revitalising a dying cultural aspect of various sub-cultures across India, preserving a part of Indian history.

