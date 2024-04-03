Web Series "Sarkari Babu" on Trafficking and Enchanting "Girlfriend" Music Video Set to Release in May

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Two big hits by OJ Music and Productions are about to impact the entertainment industry. "Sarkari Babu," a gripping web series, and the beautiful music video "Girlfriend" are both set to be released in May 2024.

Omkar Jaitly (aka Royal Munda OJ), a powerhouse in the Indian entertainment industry, brings his talents to both "Girlfriend" and "Sarkari Babu." A multi-talented force, Omkar Jaitley has crafted hits for T-Series and Zee Music and produced a staggering 35 web series for Netflix and Amazon.

Omkar Jaitley's involvement in "Girlfriend" goes past simply directing. He also wrote the script, promising a visually stunning experience filmed with a high budget production of around 30 to 50 lakhs. Similarly, his web series "Sarkari Babu" tackles a sensitive and critical issue. Based on true events in Mumbai, the series delves into the horrific reality of human trafficking and sexual abuse. With the web series, he aims to raise awareness about the struggles women face as victims of these heinous crimes. Both the music video and web series have been filmed across a breathtaking backdrop of five diverse locations - Dubai, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

Behind the Scenes

The projects are a collaborative effort by OJ Music and Productions. Daizel Carol Cutinho serves as the Project Head, while casting was handled by Real to Reel India. Dashing Darzi takes credit for the stylish costumes.

"Sarkari Babu" and "Girlfriend" are produced by the Sharma brothers: Satyabhan Sharma (aka Shanty), Sachin Sharma, and Shreyansh Sharma. They are well-known people in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, and the sons of Raysingh Sharma and Suman Devi. Satyabhan Sharma is also a respected leader and an active owner of Pratishthan-Aradhya Traders.

Both projects consist of a stellar cast that includes Royal Munda OJ, Daizel Carol Cutinho, Avanch Choudhary, Aadi Ansh Lakra, Rimjhim, Rama Gautam, Saurav Sachdeva, Dhruv Jain, Sunny Singh, Mahi Saroj, Vishal Sharma, Peter, Madhu Singha, Lakshay Makhija, and Md Shekh Shahajahan.

The visuals for "Girlfriend" were captured by cinematographers Pratham Bambah and Aayush Bharti, while Rohit Nagar handled editing. Daizel Carol Cutinho also served as Assistant Director and Rahul Kumar served as the web developer. The travel assistance for filming at various locations was taken care of by Redefining Tourism India.

"Sarkari Babu" and "Girlfriend" are gearing up for a global release across various platforms. Audiences can catch them on MYOTT, YouTube, and a network of platforms worldwide.

With a captivating music video and a powerful web series on the way, May promises to be a month of entertainment and social awareness. Individuals can watch the teaser released on March 2024 for both upcoming projects.

For more information, please visit: www.myott.asia

