Webinar Series on Financial Literacy Programs to secure India’s Financial Future through Mutual Fund Investments by Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt Ltd

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 16: In an era where financial stability and security are paramount, Hyderabad based Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt Ltd, a leading mutual fund distributor, is taking a proactive approach to promote financial literacy among Indians and encourage them to embrace mutual fund investments as a path towards a secure and prosperous future.

Prime Wealth Finserv is organizing a series of free webinars and workshops for Corporates in and around Hyderabad to highlight the growing importance of investing in financial instruments and creating a saving for the future. The first free webinar is scheduled from September 1st 2023 and one can call +91 95501 23438 for more information.

Chakrivardhan Kuppala, Qualified Personal Finance Professional and Director, Prime Wealth Finserv, said “The 2022 data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) saw a sharp jump in mutual fund investments with over 2 out of 5 families likely to invest in mutual funds. Indians are by nature very conservative when it comes to savings. This trend is changing with over a million employees in and around Hyderabad now preferring to save in financial securities like mutual funds.”

“To educate corporate employees on the importance of financial literacy, we have borrowed a leaf from The Reserve Bank of India’s “Project Financial Literacy”. We intend to start a series of webinars and workshops to impart knowledge on why it is important for every individual to invest and create a safe and secure future for themselves. Through various educational initiatives and seminars we want to teach Indians how to make sound financial decisions. We believe that an informed investor is a confident investor, and our mission is to empower every Indian to take charge of their financial future. Incidentally, Investing is not only for the earning members of a family but, it is even more for senior citizens, housewives and college students too,” he added.

Chakravarthy V. Qualified Personal Finance Professional, Director, Prime Wealth Finserv said, “With the rapidly changing economic landscape and unpredictable financial situations, financial literacy plays a pivotal role in equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about their money. Understanding the intricacies of investing, budgeting, and managing finances can significantly improve one's financial well-being and empower them to navigate through challenging times.”

“We are aiming to have a two-hour webinar or a half-day workshop on the many investment options one can choose from with one of the most attractive models being mutual funds. The Association of Mutual Funds (AMFI) has been advocating to invest in Mutual Funds since 1995 and many millions till date have reaped the rewards of safe investing,” he added.

The Importance of Financial Literacy:

Financial literacy goes beyond just understanding financial jargon; it encompasses the ability to plan, save, and invest effectively. A financially literate individual can create a solid financial roadmap, set realistic financial goals, and make appropriate decisions to achieve them.

Why Mutual Funds:

Mutual funds have emerged as one of the most accessible and efficient investment tools for Indians seeking financial security. They offer a diversified portfolio managed by professionals, reducing the risks associated with investing in individual stocks. Mutual funds pool money from multiple investors, providing a broader range of investment opportunities that may not be feasible for an individual investor.

Key Advantages of Investing in Mutual Funds:

1. Diversification: Mutual funds spread investments across various assets, reducing the impact of any one investment's performance on the overall portfolio.

2. Professional Management: Skilled fund managers handle the investment decisions, ensuring that investments align with market trends and risk appetite.

3. Accessibility: With a low initial investment requirement, mutual funds are accessible to individuals from all walks of life.

4. Liquidity: Investors can buy and sell mutual fund units easily, ensuring that their money remains liquid and available when needed.

5. Transparency: Mutual funds provide regular updates on holdings and performance, enabling investors to track their investments efficiently.

6. Tax Efficiency: Certain mutual fund investments offer tax benefits, helping investors optimize their tax liability.

