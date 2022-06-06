Webmedia Experts celebrates 13 years of helping SMEs to grow with the power of automation

Vadodara-based IT & web development firm, Webmedia Experts completes 13 years in the Information Technology industry.

Since its establishment in 2009, the company has worked with multiple SMEs and educational institutions to transform them with digitization & automation technology. Its main aim is to promote business efficiency through its products & services with an emphasis on the education industry.

The company is headed by its two co-founders, Amarjeet Singh and his wife Minakshi Singh. "Our goal is to help education institutes in India come at par with the efficiency of global institutions," says Webmedia Experts Co-Founder & CEO, Amarjeet Singh. Webmedia Experts has three other branches in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and is now looking to expand its operations in other parts of the country.

"Our research team is currently working on effective AI incorporation in the education technologies that we offer," said co-founder Minakshi Singh while talking about the future of the company. The company also has plans to create an NGO to promote poor but talented students across the country.

Apart from automation software for schools (SWEEDU), Webmedia Experts also offers web development services to Indian & International clients, productivity software for gyms & health clubs (VFitnessClub), and account & billing software for retailers and wholesalers across India.

