Weddings at ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa brings the best of Culinary Offerings

Panjim (Goa) [India], August 29: The Culinary Spread is unquestionably one of the most important elements of every wedding celebration. And just like every other detail for a seamless wedding, ITC Grand Goa, country's first LEED® Platinum certified resort and spa takes pride in offering a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Located in serene south Goa, amidst 45 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, weddings at ITC Grand Goa Resort & Spa are majestic, classily contemporary, dreamy, intimate and everything in between. Offering a diverse set of venues, both indoors and outdoors along with direct access to Arossim Beach, the resort specialises in conceptualising, designing and crafting a picture-perfect wedding.

As a pioneer of innovative dining concepts like Bukhara, Peshawri, Dum Pukht, Dakshin, Kebabs & Kurries, Royal Vega by ITC Hotels, the resort assures a culinary extravaganza that is certain to add a magical touch to each wedding ceremony. From traditional flavours influenced by local culture to global delights that trot the world, the choices are limitless and diverse.

The approach of the new generation of brides and grooms has also evolved while planning menus for their wedding. These include themed buffets or brunches, interactive live stations, bar setups, farm to table concepts, guilt-free choices, regional specialities, etc. Also, with the increase in demand of vegetarian and vegan food, the enhanced menu at the resort offers delicious vegetarian recipes prepared with fresh local produce. The resort is well equipped to cater to all special requests, to help make every wedding timeless and a memorable one.

Food is the centrepiece of every great affair. At ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa, the choice of menu is as unlimited as a guests’ imagination. From sumptuous hors d’oeuvres and elegant buffets to an exquisitely plated five course dinners, every event unfolds with inspired cuisine and personal attention. The culinary team specializes in creating masterful presentations that captivate guests’ palates, and the Chef’s consummate skill makes menu selection effortless and enjoyable.

Pavilion at The Village Square: A round-the-clock dining and multi-cuisine restaurant and is popular for an indulgent breakfast spread. The restaurant also offers an Al fresco seating.

Tempero: The name means ‘seasoning’ in Portuguese and this appealing restaurant serves aromatic and spicy Goan delicacies, which are such artful blends of India and Portugal.

Kebabs & Kurries: Inspired by the heritage cuisines of India, this chic restaurant offers a delectable selection of kebabs and curried dishes, paired with innovative breads and fine beverages.

The Royal Afghan Seaside Barbeque & Grill: This restaurant by the beach brings alive the charcoal-grilled flavours of the rugged North-West Frontier, with stunning views of the sea.

Ottimo Cucina Italiana: A traditional Italian kitchen reimagined. The restaurant offers an array of Italian specials including antipasti, pizzas baked in the stone-floored oven, artisanal pastas & much more.

