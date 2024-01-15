WEF 2024: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets diaspora at Zurich airport, set to launch "Invest in Telangana" campaign at Davos

Zurich [Switzerland], January 15 : Excitement for a "fascinating new journey" marked the start of Telangana's participation at the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF). State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his colleague Sridhar Babu Duddilla, met with prominent members of the Indian diaspora at Zurich airport on the way to Davos.

The diaspora members expressed enthusiasm at being part of "reimagining and recarving a new Telangana," with a focus on inclusive growth, balanced development, and progress for all.

"Delighted to meet and briefly interact with my colleague Sridhar Babu Duddilla, several prominent members of the Indian diaspora at Zurich airport today. They are excited to be part of a fascinating new journey to reimagine and recarve a new Telangana, marked by inclusive growth, balanced development and progress for all. We will be launching the Invest in Telangana campaign at our state pavilion shortly. Several high-potential meetings lined up ahead at Davos," Telangana Chief Minister posted on X.

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organisation for public-private sector collaboration based in Cologny, Switzerland.

The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum will provide space to focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability, as per the forum's official website.

This annual meeting will welcome over 100 governments, all major international organisations, 1000 forum partners, as well as civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

