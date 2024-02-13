Wella Professionals Launched the Revolutionary Koleston Perfect Me+ Color in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Wella Professionals, the No.1 Salon Color Brand in the World*, unveiled a New Era in Hair Color at the exclusive launch event for Koleston Perfect Me+ at the prestigious Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Graced by the presence of Wella Global Ambassador James Earnshaw, who arrived in India for the very first time, the event witnessed the unveiling of the globally acclaimed Koleston Perfect Me+ Color, a product that revolutionizes hair color. Accompanied by India Wella Ambassadors Natasha Naegamwala, Elton Steve Vessoaker, Nikhil Sharma, Nandini D'Rozario, Placid Braganza, and Rohan Patel, and attended by esteemed guests and experts from the Indian hair industry, the launch marked a significant milestone for professional hair color in India.

The event highlighted the launch and showcased the features of the revolutionary Koleston Perfect Me+ Color. Combining a Metal Purifier and the Me+ Technology delivers superior hair bond protection by preventing the damage caused by metals during the hair coloring process; getting rid of the requirement of pre-treatments for neutralizing the metals. It is free from allergens like PPD PTD. This groundbreaking innovation ensures even color performance and true-to-tone results*. With over 100 shades to choose from, perhaps the largest portfolio of shades in the Indian market, the color ensures 100 per cent grey coverage.

Speaking of the launch, Pravesh Saha, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company said, "At Wella Professionals, we are dedicated to enhancing the craft of hairdressing in India by introducing the latest international trends and innovations. We are thrilled to introduce Koleston Perfect Me+ to our esteemed customers and hairdressers community. This product represents a significant leap forward in hair color technology, offering a healthier alternative without compromising on performance or quality. With the introduction of Koleston Perfect Me+, Wella is delighted to introduce a New Era in Hair Color in India."

Adding about the groundbreaking technology, James Earnshaw, Global Ambassador, Wella Professionals said, "The introduction of Koleston Perfect Me+ marks a pivotal moment for the hair color industry in India. It's innovative formula and diverse range of shades set a new standard, ensuring our customers from India experience excellence in color like never before. Having worked extensively with this color for over a decade, I can attest to its superior quality and exceptional performance which will revolutionize the hair color industry in India."

The event was not just about unveiling a product; it was an immersive experience. The audience was treated to breathtaking looks created by James Earnshaw, Wella Professionals Global Ambassador, Wella India Ambassadors, Nitin Manchanda, Creative Head at Wella, and Gaurav Gupta, National Education Delivery Lead, Wella, displaying the superior performance of the new Koleston Perfect Me+ color.

Koleston Perfect Me+ is not just a hair color; it's a game-changer. With its innovative formula and extensive range of shades, it sets a new standard in the industry, offering customers unparalleled quality and performance while ensuring healthier* color transformations.

For more information about Wella Professionals and Koleston Perfect Me+, please visit www.wella.com/professional/en-EN/hair-color/koleston-perfect/koleston-perfect.

*versus previous Koleston Perfect

**Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2022 Salon Hair Care Study for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the World, Wella Professionals, and additional brands such as Sebastian Professional, System Professional, weDo Professional, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

