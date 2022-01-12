Wellness Diagnostics automates its central lab with Mindray's SAL 9000 modular system

Wellness Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., a premier diagnostics lab with rich experience in testing services across North India has automated its central laboratory with Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.'s Serum Automation Line Series (SAL) 9000 modular system.

Wellness Diagnostics currently has its reference laboratory equipped with two units of Mindray's CL-1000i - Chemiluminescence Analyzer, one unit of BS-380 - Biochemistry automated a, one unit of BS240 pro, one unit of BC-6000, and one unit of SAL 9000.

The SAL 9000 Modular System installed at Wellness Diagnostics delivers a high throughput of chemistry and immune-assay testing by integrating the Mindray BS-2000 Chemistry Analyzer and CL-6000i Chemi-luminescence Immunoassay Analyzer, and new Sample Processing Line (SPL) 2000. With patented automatic serum analysis design, the SAL 9000 not only helps in optimizing the management of lab space and manpower, but also offers highly reliable test results.

Mindray Serum Automation Line Series (SAL) 9000 is a high-functioning, integrated system that connects the clinical chemistry analyzers seamlessly with the chemi-luminescence immunology analyzers. Delivering fast and reliable results of both clinical chemistry and immunology tests on one platform, the system helps optimize the laboratory workflow and achieve maximum efficiency at Wellness Diagnostics.

According to Arun Kumar Gupta, Owner and Director of Wellness Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd., "With the introduction of Mindray India's SAL 9000, we have been able to increase our testing capacity. By making the process simpler and completely automated, we have also been able to reduce the manual workload of our staff members. Our productivity and turn-around time have improved by 50 percent, after the introduction of SAL 9000 modular system at our laboratory."

Wellness Diagnostics had earlier been accorded a Reference Laboratory status, and following that, services have been extended to the Molecular Testing terrain too. The laboratory chain has been accredited by NABL for Molecular Testing and is also an ICMR-approved lab for Covid tests. It had been accorded the ISO 9001:2008 Certification Standard for Quality Management Systems for advanced diagnostics pathology testing in Year 2017 and has also been awarded the ICertification Standard for Quality Management Systems for advanced diagnostics pathology testing in 2019.

Wellness Diagnostics has entire North India presence through its vast franchise network, and this enables the laboratory to test blood samples at its centralized processing reference laboratory at Rohini in Delhi. Last year, Wellness had opened two satellite labs at Bhatinda in Punjab and Delhi NCR to cover the Haryana region. Both these labs are also equipped with Mindray's high end automated systems for biochemistry, hematology and immunology.

The laboratory chain has been performing 6.5 lakh different tests per month, with up to 2,000 blood tests each day. But it had faced multiple challenges such as high instrument failure rate, low efficiency and long turn-around time, much manual handling and heavy daily workload. With the introduction of the Mindray equipment that offers a tailor-made, integrated automation solution, Wellness Diagnostics Lab has been able to address challenges and enhance efficiency on all levels.

Sudeep Mukherjee, Deputy Director - IVD, Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our relationship with Wellness Diagnostics is the manifestation of our core philosophy that aims at advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible. We have been able to build a consistent customer experience every time we interact, and this encompasses mutual regard, trust, understanding and collaboration. Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is success."

Mindray has been providing scalable, automated solutions designed to optimize workflow, and maximize lab efficiency without sacrificing quality. With Mindray's reliable solutions, high-volume laboratories are able to address the challenges of today, and tomorrow, to achieve maximum performance.

