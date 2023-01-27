What are the advantages and disadvantages of Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin?

Each crypto platform has its share of ups and downs. Certain qualities can be an advantage for one cryptocurrency but a downfall for another. This editorial piece will examine three cryptocurrencies and their advantages and disadvantages. While each has its pros and cons, they are all cryptocurrencies worth putting on your watchlist in 2023.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two cryptocurrencies that need no introduction. Each is a pioneer in their sector, with Bitcoin being the creator of the crypto market and Dogecoin being the creator of the meme coin market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is relatively new to the crypto market, rampaging through the ninth stage of its presale and raising USD 17.78 million at the time of writing.

Big Eyes Coin Goes Big On CharityWhile the crypto market is considered energy-intensive and bad for the environment, some cryptocurrencies are taking the initiative to limit their carbon footprint and energy usage. Big Eyes Coin is one of these cryptocurrencies, utilising Ethereum's (ETH) blockchain for less energy consumption.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will donate a significant amount of its tokens to charity, with ocean conservation efforts being the primary focus for its 5% charity wallet. Big Eyes Coin has made several contributions, including USD 2,000 to the Orca Network.

A final advantage for Big Eyes Coin is what the future holds for this token. The platform has already generated so much hype, leading many crypto experts to believe that it could achieve its goal of becoming the next biggest meme token. The platform has also placed advertisements in New York's Times Square and Marble Arch in London, introducing Big Eyes Coin to millions of potential users.

The Advantages and Shortcomings of Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the most significant cryptocurrency in the market. Many experts believe that Bitcoin controls the trend of other cryptocurrencies since its market capitalisation makes up almost half of the crypto market capitalisation.

One disadvantage of Bitcoin is that it is an energy-intensive platform. The crypto giant uses the same amount of energy annually as Norway, consuming energy at an annualised rate of 127 terawatt-hours.

Although Bitcoin uses mammoth amounts of energy, the platform can still provide explosive returns. The blockchain giant has increased its market capitalisation by 7.40% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

The Pioneer Of Meme Coins - DogecoinAs mentioned above, Dogecoin was the pioneer for meme coins. Although it was created as a joke by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, Dogecoin quickly rose to fame and sat comfortably in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

The coin frequently receives attention from high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg. This attention is quickly followed by a price spike which allows DOGE holders to receive explosive returns if they purchase and sell at the right time.

However, with this comes risk. Dogecoin is known for its volatility in the crypto market, so if you purchase at the wrong time, you could lose significant funds and damage your portfolio in the long run.

To SummariseAs mentioned above, each cryptocurrency has its advantages and disadvantages. Bitcoin and Dogecoin are not strangers to this, as they both use significant amounts of energy but have a crucial place in the crypto market. Big Eyes Coin is another cryptocurrency you should keep in mind, the platform aims to become the next biggest meme token by 2030 and has a clear roadmap of how to get there.

Additionally, Big Eyes Coin will launch early if it reaches its goal of USD 12 million raised in January. If you want 200% bonus tokens with your purchase, use the 'LAUNCHBIGEYES200' promo code at the checkout!

