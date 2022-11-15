WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose quits Meta

Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp’s head of India, and Rajiv Aggarwal, Director Public Policy, Meta India, have resigned from their positions. Shivnath Thukral, Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, has now been made Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India.Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity.

Over the last year, he has played an important role in leading our policy-led initiatives in areas such as user-safety, privacy and scaling up programs like GOAL to drive digital inclusion in the country," said Manish Chopra, Director, Partnerships, India - Meta.The company has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India, a Meta spokesperson confirmed."Shivnath has been an integral part of our Public Policy team since 2017. In his new role, Shivnath will define and lead important policy development initiatives across our apps - Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - in India," Chopra added. This comes days after Meta India head Ajit Mohan quit the company to join Snap Inc.Last week, Meta Inc laid off 11,000 employees globally as a cost-cutting measure.