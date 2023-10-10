When Maria Goretti travelled To the Moon & Back!

New Delhi (India), October 10: Ajay Mago of Om Books launched Author, Chef, TV Host & Poet Maria Goretti’s book To the Moon & Back at Olive Restaurant & Bar at the hands of Maria Goretti’s parents Joanna and Cashmiro Fernandes, uncle Damien Fernandes, aunt Leela Khan and Arshad Warsi. Those present included Cyrus Sahukar, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeke Zidaan Warsi, Zene Zoe Warsi, Mansi Scott, Faye D’Souza, Naina Singh, Sayani Gupta, AD Singh, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Harshavardhan Rane, SMM Ausaja, Terence Lewis, Sandhya Mridul, Coleen Khan, Radhika Sawhney, Kunika Singh, Amit Ashar, Yudhishtir Urs, Aarti Randive, Dhruva Sawhney, Ramona Arena, Zena and Karan Vaidya, Gia Chaturvedi, Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer among others. Cyrus Sahukar played the perfect host. Ajay Mago made the introductory speech, post which Maria Goretti’s poems were read by Sandhya Mridul, Faye D’Souza and Zeke Zidaan Warsi.

A collector and poetry lover’s delight, Maria Goretti’s To The Moon & Back, a collection of 40 beautiful poems, captures the essence of the Maria Goretti’s personality, drawing readers into her collage that is creative, wild, untamed and whimsy. The poems capture myriad moments and emotions… love, loss, memories, bonding, friendships, recollections of beauty, ruminations about nature, nostalgia, regrets, all that is missing, everything lilting and melodious that crowds the mind of a poet comes together to paint Maria’s canvas of pages in a spontaneous outpouring of lyrical poetry that is modern and yet so rich, old and timeless in its thousand shades of feelings, realisations and emotions.

Cyrus Sahukar was as humorous as ever and Arshad Warsi’s words added to the flavour of the evening. Zene Zoe Warsi, Gia Chaturvedi and Dhruva Sawhney provided melodious entertainment.

All in all, a very momentous event where Maria personally thanked each person who made the event possible.Such humility is not easily found and this probably spells the secret of Maria’s success.

