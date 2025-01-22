When the heart failed but hope didn’t

New Delhi [India], January 21:This is a story of an elderly frail 35kg man admitted with failing heart with no hope left. Heart Bypass surgery of all 3 heart arteries and Heart valve replacement surgery was immediately required to save his life but he was unfit to undergo any surgery. Under such circumstances , without losing hope, we decided to proceed with 3 major nonsurgical heart procedures, one after the other at SSB hospital said Dr Siddhant bansal, senior interventional Cardiologist and director of Cardiology at SSB Heart and Multispecialty Hospital Faridabad . Mr. Verma, a very frail 75 year old man had been suffering from severe breathing difficulty , chest pain and palpitations for the last 1 year . . He was admitted to multiple hospitals multiple times.

Many doctors told him that he had little time left and nothing is possible at this stage of advance heart disease as he had heart failure with fluid in lungs, low heart pumping power of 20%, kidney failure along with chest infection . He had critical blocks in heart arteries and critically narrow aortic valve. His aortic valve area was only 0.5 cm2 (normal area is 3.5 cm2) . After controlling his infection , stabilising kidney failure and clearing of fluid from lungs , Cardiology team at SSB Hospital led by DR S S Bansal and Dr Siddhant bansal conducted 3 major heart procedures one after the other . Firstly : Angioplasty and Stenting of all three blocked heart arteries was done by Dr Siddhant bansal . Secondly : Nonsurgical replacement of critically narrow aortic heart valve through leg artery , a cutting edge nonsurgical technique to replace heart valve through leg artery called TAVR ( Transcatheter aortic valve replacement ) was done by Dr S S Bansal .

Thirdly: Dual chamber Pacemaker implantation for heart rhythm problem was done by Dr Siddhant bansal . These heart procedures solved all major issues involving 3 systems of heart firstly arteries supplying blood to heart muscle , secondly Narrow aortic heart Valve and thirdly conduction system controlling heart beats of heart . Any one of these serious heart problems could have killed him , therefore it was essential to resolve all of them to save his life . After successful completion of all procedures, he started recovering fast . His heart pumping improved from 20% to near normal . From bed ridden state and near death situation, he became absolutely normal and independent. He is able to do all his routine activities without any assistance. Advanced medical technology and Expert medical team have made this impossible task to possible because of determined team effort .

