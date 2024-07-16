Whitelion Introduces Revolutionary ‘Air Series’ Home Automation Solutions

Surat (Gujarat) (India) July 16 : Whitelion, a leading innovator in home automation, proudly announces the launch of its latest product line, the ‘Air Series,’ at a grand event attended by industry experts, media, and technology enthusiasts. The Air Series includes the ‘Air Touch,’ ‘Air Glass,’ ‘Air Home,’ and ‘Air Remote’ home automation solutions, designed to enhance the modern smart home experience.

The Air Series is a testament to Whitelion's commitment to innovation, featuring cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and user-friendly designs. These products are fully compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, ensuring effortless control and convenience for users.

Event Highlights:

Product Unveiling: The event featured live demonstrations of the Air Touch, Air Glass, Air Home, and Air Remote products, showcasing their intuitive controls, sleek designs, and energy-efficient features.

Director Keynote: Vishal Kukadiya, Director of Sales and Marketing, delivered an inspiring keynote address, outlining the company’s vision and the innovative journey behind the Air Series development.

Interactive Sessions: Attendees engaged in Q&A sessions with Whitelion's product development team, gaining insights into the technical aspects and benefits of the new products.

Live Demos: Hands-on demonstrations allowed guests to experience the features of the Air Series first-hand, including remote access via mobile app and integration with home security systems.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Air Series to our customers. Each product in this series reflects our dedication to providing innovative and user-friendly home automation solutions. Our goal is to make smart homes more accessible and efficient, enhancing the way people live and interact with their environments.” Vishal Kukadiya, Director of Sales and Marketing, Whitelion Systems Pvt. Ltd.



Key Features of the Air Series:

Air Touch

Touch Control: Responsive touch interface with a modern design.

Voice Integration: Compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Energy Efficiency: Optimized for low power consumption with real-time energy monitoring.

Smart Scheduling & Remote Access: Set schedules and control devices remotely.

Air Glass

Touch Control: Smooth, glass finish with a sleek aesthetic.

Voice Integration: Seamless compatibility with voice assistants.

Energy Efficiency: Designed for sustainability with minimal power usage.

Smart Scheduling & Remote Access: Customizable settings and remote-control capabilities.

Air Home

Comprehensive Automation: Integrates various home systems into a single, easy-to-control interface.

Energy Management: Advanced features for monitoring and managing energy usage across the home.

Security Integration: Enhanced security features including surveillance integration and smart alerts.

User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls accessible via mobile app and voice commands.

Air Remote

Universal Compatibility: Controls a wide range of home devices and appliances.

Voice Control: Fully compatible with Alexa and Google Home for seamless voice commands.

Customizable Settings: Allows for personalized control setups and automation routines.

Compact Design: Sleek and portable, designed for convenience and ease of use.

About Whitelion Systems Pvt. Ltd.:

Whitelion is a home automation company that develops and manufactures smart switches compatible with Alexa and Google Home technologies. It has recently added motion sensors and TV sensors to its growing range of home automation solutions. Founded in 2014 by Vishal Kukadiya, Sajag Sheta, Nirav Dholiya, and Jenish Kumbhani, Whitelion aspires to be India's leading electrical brand for smart home products. The company manufactures globally trending home automation technology in India and has grown from a small team to over 55 employees. Recognized as the Most Promising Brand of the Year by the Real Estate Congress in 2019, Whitelion is committed to continual innovation and development.

