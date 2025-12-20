Wht Now signs MoU with Maharashtra Cyber to enhance Cyber Safety education across state

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Wht Now, a leading NGO and national awareness movement dedicated to combating cybercrime, cyber harassment, sextortion and all forms of online abuse, has entered into a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra Cyber to jointly strengthen preventive education, digital safety literacy and public awareness initiatives across the state.

According to company information, the MoU signing ceremony was attended by Yashasvi Yadav, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, Government of Maharashtra, along with Neeti Goel, renowned restaurateur and Founder of Wht Now; Akshat Khetan, Co-Founder of Wht Now and Founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services; and Nivedita Shreyans, Co-Founder of Wht Now and Director at Pillai Institute.

Emphasising the importance of the collaboration, Akshat Khetan stated, "Cyber risk today extends beyond technology; it has become a social and legal challenge. This partnership focuses on prevention, awareness and empowering citizens with the right tools to stay safe in the digital ecosystem."

According to company information, the collaboration represents a significant step towards building a safer digital environment through joint awareness campaigns, capacity-building programmes and extensive community outreach initiatives across Maharashtra.

Speaking on the vision behind Wht Now, Neeti Goel said, "Wht Now was established to support and amplify the voices of victims of online abuse. Collaborating with Maharashtra Cyber enables us to expand our reach and create meaningful, on-ground impact through education and awareness."

Nivedita Shreyans added, "Awareness and education are the strongest defences against cyber threats. Through this partnership, we aim to equip youth and vulnerable communities with the knowledge needed to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly."

