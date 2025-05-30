Why Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is Your Best Option for Low Interest Loans Up to Rs. 55 Lakh

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: For customers planning a destination wedding, covering unexpected medical bills, or managing multiple financial obligations, finding the right credit solution is essential. In today's competitive lending market, many are seeking low-interest loans with fast processing and flexible terms. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan stands out as a top choiceoffering high-value loans with unmatched convenience and reliability.

A Personal Loan Designed Around the Customer's Needs

With the increasing demand for quick and collateral-free financing, the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan provides a seamless borrowing experience. Eligible individuals can avail of loans of up to Rs. 55 lakh, with instant approval and disbursal within 24 hours*, making it one of the most efficient financing solutions available.

Top Reasons to Choose Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan

* High Value Loan : Customers can borrow up to Rs. 55 lakh to cover a variety of personal needsranging from home upgrades to education expenses or even emergency situations.

* Fast Processing: The personal loan application process is fully digital, offering instant approval and quick fund disbursal within 24 hours* of verification.

* Flexible Repayment Tenure: Borrowers can choose a repayment plan with a tenure of up to 96 months, giving them the flexibility to manage EMIs according to their monthly budget.

* Minimal documents: Personal loan documents required depend on the customer profile - and can include KYC documents, income proofs and so on.

* Multiple Loan Variants

Bajaj Finserv offers three different personal loan types, allowing applicants to pick the format that best fits their financial habits:

* Term Loan

- Full amount disbursed at once

- Fixed EMIs through the tenure

- Prepayment charges applicable

* Flexi Term Loan

- Interest charged only on the amount withdrawn

- Multiple withdrawals without reapplying

- No extra charges for part-prepayment

* Flexi Hybrid Term Loan

- Interest-only EMI option up to the first 24 months

- Option to withdraw funds as needed

- No extra charges for part-prepayments

* No Collateral or Guarantor Required: The loan is completely unsecured, which means applicants are not required to pledge any asset or arrange for a guarantor.

Simple Eligibility Criteria

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is available to a broad customer base with the following basic eligibility:

* Nationality: Indian

* Age: Between 21 years and 80 years* (*Higher age limit at the end of the loan tenure)

* Profession: Salaried or self-employed individuals

* CIBIL Score: 685 or higher

* Employment: Must be working with a public, private, or multinational company

A Trusted Lending Partner

As one of India's leading non-banking financial companies, Bajaj Finserv has built a reputation for responsible lending and customer-first service. From the streamlined application to transparent charges, every aspect of the loan process is designed to ensure customer satisfaction and ease.

How to Apply

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan is quick and entirely online:

1. Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website

2. Enter basic details to check if you have a pre-approved offer

3. Fill up the form and do the KYC

4. Customer representative will connect with you for further process.

This process ensures that eligible customers can access much-needed funds without delays or complicated procedures.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in

