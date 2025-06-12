Why India's AEC Sector Needs More Choice--Not More Lock-In

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 12: As India's architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector accelerates its digital transformation, a growing chorus of professionals is raising an urgent concern: the industry is being boxed into restrictive software ecosystems that limit innovation, inflate costs, and hinder collaboration.

Across architecture studios, engineering consultancies, and construction firms, stakeholders are increasingly finding themselves locked into closed platforms that bundle multiple tools within a single vendor ecosystem. While such all-in-one solutions may promise convenience, they often come at the cost of flexibility and long-term value. Proprietary file formats, forced subscription models, and interoperability barriers are creating a digital environment that stifles choice, something India's dynamic and cost-sensitive AEC sector cannot afford.

In this landscape, Nemetschek Group offers a different path forward. As one of the world's leading AEC software providers, Nemetschek champions an open, modular approach that empowers users to select best-in-class tools without being tied to a single vendor. Rather than forcing firms into a monolithic software stack, Nemetschek's portfolio allows professionals to build their ecosystems, integrating the right tools at the right time across every stage of the design-build lifecycle.

This philosophy stands in contrast to platforms that tie software performance to proprietary formats and rigid upgrade cycles. With Nemetschek's open standards and interoperability-first design, Indian AEC firms can retain control over their workflows, preserve access to legacy files, and avoid vendor-imposed disruptions to project delivery.

Additionally, as sustainability becomes a critical priority for the built environment, AEC firms must also evaluate software vendors based on their ability to support green building practices. From enabling energy modeling and material efficiency to facilitating lifecycle assessments and LEED compliance, digital tools play a pivotal role in driving environmentally responsible design. Choosing technology that aligns with sustainability goals ensures that firms are future-readynot just in capability but also in conscience.

The call for openness is not just a technical issueit's a strategic imperative. India's infrastructure and urban development ambitions require digital tools that can scale, adapt, and interconnect across disciplines. Architects and engineers deserve the freedom to innovate with the technologies that best suit their practice rather than being constrained by what a single vendor dictates.

"India's AEC sector is at a pivotal crossroads where flexibility, openness, and sustainability must define the digital future," said Nirmalya Chatterjee, Managing Director of Nemetschek Group - Indian Subcontinent. "The industry must break free from vendor lock-ins and embrace a more open ecosystem where professionals can innovate, collaborate, and drive green transformation on their terms. At Nemetschek, we are committed to offering the freedom to choose the right toolsopen, interoperable, and future-ready."

As the industry confronts this inflection point, the need for digital choice is becoming as important as digital adoption. By embracing modularity, openness, and user empowerment, the Indian AEC sector can move towards a more collaborative and resilient futureone where software is a tool, not a tether.

About Nemetschek Group-

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently utilizing the customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs over 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

