Why Meme Coins Could Offer The Best Returns In 2023: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, And Newcomer, Big Eyes Coin

2023 marks a brand new year in cryptocurrency, one which could bring the next big crypto bull run. It is important and necessary, then, for investors to take stock of which coin or project could soar and return sizeable profits. This article looks to disseminate information about three key meme coins: Dogecoin (USD DOGE), Shiba Inu (USD SHIB), and Big Eyes Coin (USD BIG). Traditionally, meme coins have profited very well from bull runs, and there is no indication that it won't be the same this time around. So, read on!

Dogecoin: Giant Of Meme Coins Still Going StronglyDogecoin, using ticker USD DOGE, was the original meme coin, made to ridicule the hype that Bitcoin (USD BTC) was garnering during its inception. However, Dogecoin then became widely adopted and bought, making it the giant meme coin it is today. Based on the popular Doge meme that flooded the internet in the decade just gone, this meme coin has become incredibly popular. During the last major bull run, it hit its all-time high (ATH) of almost USD 0.70, creating huge profit margins for its owner who had invested in it early.

[{752ac814-0223-4d11-b53f-0b662eded960:intradmin/ANI-20230106084142.jpg}]

Shiba Inu: Another Meme Coin That Performed Strongly In The Last Bull RunThe Shiba Inu meme coin (USD SHIB) and ecosystem is another well-performing meme coin, which has a varied offering. Not only is it based on the cute Japanese breed of dog, Shiba Inu, but is also pushing forward the metaverse, as well as offering an NFT marketplace and a decentralized exchange. Although it has been impacted by the bear market, many investors and crypto enthusiasts fully expect Shiba Inu token to bounce back strongly, meaning it is another worthy investment option.

Big Eyes Coin: New Cat On The Block, Offering Plenty

[{e8a4f803-3e16-4d17-b947-0308a6f9afbb:intradmin/ANI-20230106084217_sjVID35.jpg}]

The newest promising meme coin project is Big Eyes Coin, with its native token USD BIG, which has been trending very strongly since its opening presale stage and could be well in the running to outrank Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the near future. Despite the bear market, Big Eyes Coin has remarkably raised over USD 12.5 million in presales (at the time of writing) and has fostered an ever-growing community across various social media platforms. Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, too, Big Eyes Coin is a cute cat-themed meme coin, breaking the monotony of dog-themed coins.

Additionally, unlike Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin aims to offer serious utilities along with its cute and fun content. Its NFT marketplace will be able to buy, sell, or trade NFTs and is aptly named Sushi Crew, which will allow you to unlock more content and exclusive access to the Big Eyes ecosystem. It also aims to bring serious users and wealth to the decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto landscape.

The team behind Big Eyes Coin also wanted to do a lot towards charitable foundations, and as a result, has set up a hard wallet that stores 5 per cent of all USD BIG tokens, ready to be donated to several charitable organizations. The focus will be on the health and protection of our planet's oceans, including the safekeeping of marine life and conservation.

Concluding ThoughtsMeme coins are, with a degree of uncertainty that will always come with investing, an important and necessary part of any serious investor's portfolio. The three discussed above all have their benefits, but Big Eyes Coin, as a consequence of it being in its presale period, is considerably cheaper and will aim to launch around the next uptake or bull run, offering great potential for profits. When buying from the Big Eyes presale, use exclusive code BIGsave436 when purchasing USD BIG via the button below for BIG discounts and bonuses!

