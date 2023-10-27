Why Portugal is Becoming Indian Professionals 'Hot New Destination'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: As India seeks new avenues for economic growth and European expansion, Portugal has become an increasingly attractive destination for Indian professionals and business set ups. This burgeoning interest can be traced back to the long-standing cultural ties and history of trade between the two nations. There is a high demand of professionals in below sectors as mentioned by Ajit Mishra (Founder / Director) & Anu Sekhri (Country Director) of Trivial Chapter www.trivialchapter.com (Registered with govt of Portugal and Spain)

Information Technology (IT): Portugal has a growing tech industry, particularly in cities like Lisbon and Porto. Jobs in software development, data analysis, cybersecurity, and IT project management are in demand.

Tourism and Hospitality: With its beautiful coastline and historic cities, tourism is a significant industry in Portugal. Jobs in hotels, restaurants, tour guiding, and hospitality management are available, especially in popular tourist destinations.

Education: Teaching English as a foreign language is a common job opportunity for expats. Additionally, there are opportunities in international schools and universities for those with the necessary qualifications.

Healthcare: Portugal's healthcare system is in need of medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and healthcare administrators. Recognition of foreign qualifications may be required in some cases.

Finance and Banking: The financial sector in Portugal is also growing, offering opportunities in banking, finance, accounting, and related fields.

Customer Service: Multinational companies often establish customer service centers in Portugal, creating job opportunities in customer support, telemarketing, and related roles.

Agriculture and Wine Production: Portugal is known for its wine production and agriculture. Opportunities may exist in vineyards, farms, and agribusiness.

Real Estate and Construction: As the real estate market grows, there are opportunities for real estate agents, property managers, and construction professionals.

Creative Industries: Jobs in the arts, design, and media sectors can be found in cities like Lisbon and Porto.

Language Services: Translation and interpretation services may be in demand, especially if you are proficient in multiple languages.

Startups and Entrepreneurship: Portugal has been fostering a startup culture, and if you have an innovative business idea, you may find opportunities in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Portuguese government has encouraged foreign investment in tourism infrastructure projects, including hotels, golf courses, and theme parks. Trivial Chapter, a Gurgaon based immigration consultancy firm, spokesperson confirmed that they have facilitated many global investors who have successfully launched tourism businesses, such as hostels, retail shops, salons, electronics stores, and high-end boutiques in prominent parts of Portugal.

As the second largest investor in Portugal from outside the EU, Indian FDI inflows hit $575 million in 2021. With affordable property prices compared to other EU cities, Portugal's Golden Visa program has proven popular for Indian real estate investors seeking EU residency rights. As economic ties strengthen, the future remains bright for cross-border investment between the two culturally linked nations.

