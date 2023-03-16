Wiley and Manipal Academy of Higher Education sign open access agreement in India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (/NewsVoir): Today, Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, announced an open access agreement with Mpal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Beginning in 2023, this agreement will be in effect with MAHE, an institute of eminence.

The agreement, which represents Wiley's first in India, provides authors affiliated with the Mpal Academy of Higher Education with access to Wiley's journal portfolio and enables participating researchers to publish articles open access in nearly 2,000 hybrid and gold open access journals, including those published by Hindawi.

Commenting on the partnership, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, MAHE said, "Both Mpal Academy of Higher Education and Wiley have formed a partnership to foster an open science culture among stakeholders. Through this collaboration, the aim is to promote the dissemination of MAHE's research outcomes to researchers worldwide, without any access barriers. This will facilitate the advancement of science and encourage greater collaboration among researchers."

Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead for Wiley in India, said, "We are delighted to announce our new agreement with Mpal Academy of Higher Education. We are also excited as this is Wiley's first open access agreement in India. Our collaboration with Mpal Academy of Higher Education will ensure that research created by the academic community in the institution is accessible to a broader audience. By enhancing opportunities to publish open access, we aim to maximize the impact of research and support greater engagement and collaboration among research communities."

Wiley has strong momentum in delivering open access agreements globally, having signed partnerships with over 2,200 institutions spanning 23 countries. Every one of Wiley's transformational agreements, whether for hybrid or gold journals, includes read access, which allows researchers at participating institutions full access to content published within its portfolio of journals.

Wiley is one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential.

Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Founded in 1953, Mpal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is a globally engaged institution with active partnerships with more than 250 leading universities around the globe. MAHE is synonymous with excellence in higher education and therefore conferred the status of Institute of Eminence (IOE) by Govt. of India. Research has always been an area of paramount importance at MAHE. The experts at MAHE are taking meticulous and mengful steps to build reservoirs of intellectual wealth and academic excellence. In the process, MAHE has created some of the country's best institutes and schools across several diverse streams like medicine, dentistry, nursing, engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, allied health, architecture and design, communication etc.

Visit us at www.mpal.edu. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedln.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor