Wind energy at centre of India's strategy for renewable energy sector: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 : On the occasion of Global Wind Day 2025, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi addressed a conference of stakeholders in Bengaluru today and said that Wind Energy is at the centre of India's strategy for the renewable energy sector.

Joshi said that India needs energy to become a global manufacturing hub, whether it is solar, wind, or other forms.

India has achieved 51.5 GW wind capacity, 150 per cent growth in a decade and is now exporting turbines and components globally, Minister Joshi said.

"We are moving steadily towards the 100 GW wind target by 2030, including 30 GW from offshore projects, backed by strong policy reforms and a robust manufacturing ecosystem," he added.

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik and the Energy Minister in the Government of Karnataka, KG George, were also present on this occasion.

"Our national goals are ambitious and clear: 50 per cent of our power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, and a net-zero India by 2070. Wind energy is central to achieving these goals. Wind energy is not a component of our renewable energy strategy, but it is at the heart of it and at the centre of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," said the minister.

Underlining the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joshi said, "Narendra Modi gave us a vision to have 'renewable energy for manufacturing and conventional energy for household consumption'."

India's manufacturing capacity is increasing, and it will continue to increase.

PM's vision stresses upon the importance of renewable energy production, storage and usage, so that once India becomes a global manufacturing hub in near future, it should be able to fulfill the energy demands of the manufacturing sector through renewable energy sources, said the minister.

India has the huge potential in the renewable energy sector as it has globally the fourth largest wind power installed capacity and iis third largest renewable energy producer.

"No one had thought that India would become the third largest manufacturer of renewable energy in 10 years, but today it is a reality," said the minister.

The minister underlined the 3 key issues for the Wind Energy sector saying, "First, we must combine wind with solar and storage (BESS) to deliver round-the-clock power and grid stability. Second, tariffs must be competitive. A rate of Rs 3.90 per unit is too high; we must work together to reduce costs. Third, domestic manufacturing must become more efficient, not just to meet our own targets, but to boost exports."

Underlining the dedicated efforts from the Centre to unleash the potential of the renewable energy sector, Joshi said, "The Government is backing this sector with full seriousness. This year's renewable energy budget has gone up by 53 per cent, to Rs 26,549 crore, with a large share directed to wind."

"The transition to renewables is inevitable. States must lead this transition. Land availability and transmission delays have to be overcome. This is not the time for hesitation, it is the time for execution," the minister added.

The Minister said, " I am happy to note that India is manufacturing wind turbines ranging from 225 kW to 5.2 MW, with 33 models being produced by 14 companies. These turbines meet our domestic needs and are also cost-competitive globally."

The Minister further added that to fully unlock national wind potential, a coordinated national push is needed.

"That is why we are focusing on 5 priorities: Expanding into new states like Madhya Pradesh,Telangana, and Odisha; Launching the offshore sector with 4 GW of leasing areas identified in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and tenders being readied; Integrating wind into round-the-clock and firm green power strategies, through storage-linked business models; Modernising the grid, investing in AI-based forecasting to manage variable renewable energy; and Boosting local manufacturing across the entire wind value chain," he said.

Union Minister Joshi also released reports on Wind Energy Roadmap and Manufacturing Roadmap at the event. He said that the documents will serve as guiding frameworks for our journey ahead and reflect our collective ambition, strategic thinking, and commitment to building a strong and Aatmanirbhar wind energy ecosystem in India.

Best performing States in terms of Wind Capacity addition were also felicitated at the event. Karnataka was first with a wind capacity addition of 1331.48 MW followed by Tamil Nadu (1136.37 MW) and Gujarat (954.76 MW).

India meets a sizable portion of its energy needs through fossil fuels, and various renewable energy sources, including wind energy, are seen as an avenue to reduce dependence on conventional sources of power. Green energy for climate mitigation is not just a focus area for India; it has gained momentum globally.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, and reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

