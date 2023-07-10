Windarmere Projects opens renowned japanese pre-engineered window brand Tostem, exclusive studio in Kolkata

Novarealtime Solutions LLP

New Delhi [India], July 10: Tostem, Japan's leading Pre-engineered window brand opened its studio in Kolkata on 7th July, 2023, at Eco Center, Sector V. Salt Lake. An Initiative of Windamere Projects Llp. a leading name in the segment, the inauguration was done by legendary Architect Dulal Mukherjee.

The studio, located on the 6th Floor of the premises spread over 1500 sq ft, showcases what arguably is the latest and finest range of world-class aluminium doors and windows. Uniquely designed, the windows have a very attractive finish. The Japanese pre-engineered design and manufacturing imparts a much sought-after performance assurance.

The product profile constitutes of all types of Windows & Doors, Glass Railings & Architectural Louvers.

According to Sandeep Mathur, Leader Lixil Housing Technology, India, the brand owners of Tostem, " We are excited on the opening of the studio as it will bring world-class product offerings to the burgeoning market of the entire region". Hemant Lodha, Partner, Windamere Projects Llp., the entity which initiated the studio, " Kolkata and the entire region has a huge consumption market, the smart studio will offer to the discerning Kolkatans a chance to touch and feel the beauty of these wonderful windows. Dulal Mukherjee, father figure in the architectural domain said, "The studio will help in providing multiple solutions for professionals associated with real estate & architecture field "

Windamere Projects is a leading name in architectural solutions, providing windows, doors & railing solutions. Started by Hemant Lodha & Nilesh Lodha in 2018. It is gaining recognition for providing high-end solutions in a simple manner.

LIXIL the Japanese giant & the owner of Tostem brand makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.

