Winger Global Foundation: Transforming Society Through Innovation and Inclusion

New Delhi [India], April 24: In an era where India is rapidly advancing toward becoming a digital and inclusive nation, Winger Global Foundation, a Delhi-based non-profit organization, is steadily transforming lives at the grassroots level. Founded in 2020 by Deepak Sharma and co-founded by Riya Pandey, the foundation is making a meaningful difference through community-based and technology-driven initiatives in education, healthcare, water access, digital empowerment, and livelihood development.

Winger Global Foundation was established with a vision to address deep-rooted social challenges through scalable and sustainable models. The organization's mission revolves around the belief that true development starts from the ground up, with people-first solutions that blend technology, awareness, and compassion. Over the past few years, the foundation has initiated several impactful programs across India, including smart classrooms under the Ujjwal Bhavishya Shiksha Abhiyan, RO water installations under the Jalmitra Mission, mobile healthcare units, hygiene awareness drives, and vocational training programs for women and youth.

The force behind this mission is Deepak Sharma, a changemaker and social entrepreneur with a strong background in CSR, infrastructure, and technology-led development. As the Founder and Director of Winger Global Foundation, he brings a unique blend of strategic leadership and ground-level execution. Deepak believes in creating measurable and lasting impact through innovation, education, and inclusion. "We are not here to donate, we are here to transformthrough innovation, education, and purpose," he states.

Working alongside him is Co-Founder and Executive Director Riya Pandey, who leads the foundation's program execution, outreach, and community engagement efforts. With expertise in project management and public service strategy, Riya focuses on reaching marginalized groups, particularly women and youth. Her goal is to ensure that every initiative of the foundation is both inclusive and far-reaching. "Empowerment isn't givenit's created, and we're here to create it for every unheard voice," says Riya.

Under their leadership, the foundation has extended its footprint to rural and semi-urban regions across multiple Indian states. Winger Global Foundation's model is rooted in collaboration with CSR partners, government bodies, and grassroots organizations. This ecosystem approach ensures that the solutions delivered are not only effective but also scalable and replicable in different geographies.

The foundation's ongoing projects include the distribution of hygienic meals to the needy, free primary healthcare in underserved areas, scholarships and education for underprivileged children, installation of clean water systems, and tailored digital literacy programs. With a focus on women empowerment and senior citizen welfare, the foundation is building a model of development that emphasizes dignity, access, and opportunity for all.

As the organization continues to grow, it is quickly being recognized as a change leader in the non-profit space. With transparency, innovation, and community participation at its core, Winger Global Foundation is committed to building a smarter, stronger, and more inclusive Indiaone village, one school, and one life at a time.

For more information, visit www.wingerfoundation.org or contact Deepak Sharma at contact@wingerfoundation.org.

