Wings Publication International is thrilled to announce the winners of the Golden Book Award 2024

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 23: "Golden Book Awards" stand as a beacon of literary excellence, celebrating and honoring outstanding authors and their literary works. This prestigious award recognizes and applauds the literary achievements that captivate readers and contribute significantly to the world of Literature.

After a duration of 5 months, the judges have made their decision, and we are excited to reveal the winners of the Golden Book Award.

Renowned Jury of the Golden Book of Awards:

Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.

Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and founder of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.

Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognise these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature."

The winners of the Golden Book Awards 2024 are:-

Anupam Kher - Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography

Twinkle Khanna - Welcome to Paradise

BK Shivani - The Power of One Thought: Master Your Mind, Master Your Life

Joy Alukkas - Spreading Joy: How Joyalukkas Became the World's Favourite Jeweller

Dev Gadhvi - 6 Sundays a Week Life

Mitesh Khatri, Indu Khatri - The Law of Attraction: Master the Universal Energy to Unleash Your Potential

Rakhi Kapoor - Breaking Free Embracing Me - Healing from childhood abuse and toxic conditioning

Hridyansh Pinjani - Sizzling Brownie :100 Stories that influenced me

Vasudevan Kidambi - One Page Communicator

Sahana Murali - Fish can fly

Devina Rao - Emotion Alchemy

Navneet Kampani - Unmasking the Real You: A journey from self-awareness to action

Jignesh Padhhiyar - Unfolding the Life

Amol Ujagare - The Investment in failures

Nitin Ghadge, Dhanashree Sagare - Secrets of Financial Freedom

Prakash Narkhede - Unbox Your Creativity

Dr Kumar Dattatray Nanaware - Premachi maitri (lovely friendship)

Raju S Jha - Drunken Manager

Sunil Bharti - Holistic Health with Acupressure

Kirit Panwala & Rohan Panwala - Theory of Suspicion

Sheeraz Shah - Papa's Coffee Machine

Gaurav Tiwari - Love. That Lasted Forever

Bindu Kaul - Love...The saga unveiled

Prema Raghavi - Petradhu Malaiyalavu Peradhadhu Kallalavu

Sanjeev Panackal Thomas - Karachi to Malabar - An Odyssey of Love

Prasad Joshi - Whispers Of Triumph : Real-Life Tales and Proven Strategies of Resilient & Purposeful Living

Sushant Madaan - A Fish That Grows Tomato

Pradeep Apte - Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj The Complete Works

Raushni Srivastava - My Heart Out

Dr.Thomas Kuzhinapurath - The Contemporary Family: What Parents and Children Need to Know

Pekingto Y. Jimo - The Lost Mission

Dr. Bitumani Borah - Soulful Connections

Vinod Kumar Mushyam - The Elusive Self

Samraj Savi - Shiv Sevika Savi - Greatness Begins

Immane Shiphrah - The Loudest Silence

Navneet Kulkarni - Born to Win Hearts

Sreenath H S - Bharataratna Sir M Visvesvaraya His Economic Contribution and Thought.

Sanjiv Saran - The Drop and the Glop

Dr Gayatri Narasimhan - Unifying Pathways

Syead Wahabuddin Nasir - Glimpses from The Wild - I: In Search of...

Navveen Balani - Echoes of Tomorrow: The Responsible AI Awakening

Dr Sudha Kumari - Rupaye ka Bhraman Package

Srividya Balakrishnan - Tales in verse from distant lands

And more....

For detailed information, please visit: https://goldenbookawards2024.com/

Wings Publication International extends its warmest congratulations to all of this year's winners and looks forward to recognizing their continued success in the future.

Wings Publication is fastest growing publishing company in Asia having offices in UAE and India and partner offices in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. It supports first-time authors to polish their books and make them international standards in association with International Authors' Association.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor