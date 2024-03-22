Winners of AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2024 Declared: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Shriram Finance Secure the Top Spot

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], March 22: AmbitionBox, India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights announced the ABECA 2024 - AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards, India's largest employee choice awards. In the 3rd edition of these awards, this year the winners were decided based on ratings from 14 lakh employees from over 50,000 organisations across 16 categories. Only ratings from employees who have worked in the company between January to December 2023 are considered for deciding the winners in this year's edition.

ABECA 2024 celebrates the diversity and achievements of companies of all sizes, from the titans of industry to the emerging powerhouses, based on their employee presence in India. Spanning a vast array of sectors including IT, financial services, automobile, retail, construction, pharmaceuticals, etc., these awards shine a spotlight on both the established giants and the innovative tech startups making waves in their fields.

These awards recognize companies that go above and beyond to prioritize employee well-being and foster a supportive workplace culture, thereby truly reflecting the actual sentiment of the workforce.

This year, the awards have a special category "Top-Rated Companies for Women" to recognize and appreciate companies that actively champion gender equality, implement policies that support work-life balance, and create opportunities for professional growth for women in the workplace. These awards reflect the evolving landscape of corporate India, where diversity and inclusion are paramount for sustained success.

Mayur Mundada, Founder and Business Head, AmbitionBox commented on the ABECA 2024 award results, saying, "Since its inception, AmbitionBox has aimed to be the go-to platform for job seekers and working professionals in India to assess and review companies, benefiting employees, employers, and prospective hires alike. ABECA serves as a proud platform to showcase exceptional companies that excel in creating work environments that truly cater to the needs of their employees."

Compared to its previous two editions, non-IT companies have taken all top slots this year!

What distinguishes ABECA is the unparalleled transparency and authenticity of its ratings, as all reviews are submitted anonymously by employees. Empowering those who experience the work culture firsthand, ABECA stands out as the most authentic and transparent award in the industry.

Here's a glimpse of the top winners in the five main categories. Ranks are awarded by the Standard Competition ranking method.

1. Top-Rated Mega Companies (companies with 50,000+ employees in India)

Rank #1: Mahindra & Mahindra (4.1/5 rating)

Rank #2: Tata Steel (4.08/5 rating)

Rank #3: Shriram Finance (4.07/5 rating)

Rank #3:JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.07/5 rating)

2. Top-Rated Large Companies (companies with 10,001-50,000 employees in India)

Rank #1: Equitas Small Finance Bank (4.39/5 rating)

Rank #2: Google (4.32/5 rating)

Rank #3: Mahindra Finance (4.30/5 rating)

Rank #4: Lifestyle (4.30/5 rating)

3. Top-Rated Mid-sized Companies (companies with 500-10,000 employees in India)

Rank #1: Nippon Koei India (4.6/5 rating)

Rank #2: L&T Transportation Infrastructure (4.55/5 rating)

Rank #3: Dainik Bhaskar Group (4.4/5 rating)

Rank #3: Sanofi (4.4/5 rating)

4. Top-Rated Tech Startups (companies with 501-1000 employees in India and founded after 1st January 2014)

Rank #1: Rentomojo (4.33/5 rating)

Rank #2: Amber (4.26/5 rating)

Rank #3: upGrad (4.14/5 rating)

5. Top-Rated Companies for Women

Rank #1: Amazon (4.05/5 rating)

Rank #2: JP Morgan & Chase Co. (4.04/5 rating)

Rank #3: IBM (4.01/5 rating)

In addition to the five main categories, winners are announced in eleven popular industries: IT/ITES, Internet/Product, Banking, Financial Services, Pharma, Retail, Automobile, Construction, FMCG, Consumer Electronics, and Energy & Power.

AmbitionBox is India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights. It is an online platform for users to search and share company reviews, salaries, interview questions, and more. Launched in 2015 and acquired by Naukri in 2016, the platform benefits both job seekers and employers, offering employers to improve their employer brand through various tools, encourage employee reviews, showcase their work culture, introduce team members, highlight employee benefits, and gain insights about their company's page.

