Wipro appoints Vinay Firake as CEO of APMEA strategic market unit

Bengaluru, May 10 IT major Wipro on Friday appointed Vinay Firake as the CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) strategic market unit (SMU), with immediate effect.

Firake will report to Srini Pallia and will also join the Wipro Executive Board. Vinay succeeds Anis Chenchah, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, the company said in a statement.

"Firake has successfully led Wipro in diverse regions globally and is the perfect candidate for this role," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.

Firake has been with Wipro for 26 years, serving in various leadership roles.

Most recently, he was Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Wipro-Nordics Business Unit based in Stockholm, where he led operations across all industries and services.

"I am honoured to take on the leadership of our APMEA SMU, a pivotal region in the growing technology landscape," said Firake.

Wipro has over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries. The technology services and consulting company clocked net profit of Rs 2,835 crore for the January-March quarter (Q4 FY24), compared to Rs 3,074.5 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

