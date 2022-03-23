Wipro GE Healthcare Bolsters Leadership Bench in India & South Asia, announces appointment of Elie Chaillot to the Board of Directors

Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology and diagnostics innovator, today announced the appointment of Elie Chaillot, President & CEO, GE Healthcare Intercontinental, to its Board of Directors.

This announcement comes after the formation of a new Intercontinental Region within GE Healthcare, led by Chaillot. The Intercontinental region is a nearly $3 billion business unit with 10,000 employees, covering over 60 countries across Latin America, India & South Asia, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Chaillot is an industry leader with over two decades of experience in the Healthcare industry. In his 20-year career with GE Healthcare, he has led teams in Europe, Russia and the Middle East to Africa and Japan.

Prior to his current role, he was Vice-President & CEO of GE Healthcare's Services division for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), responsible for the development and execution of the lifecycle business and operations across more than 100 countries.

"India is a high priority, growth market for GE Healthcare, with the potential to become a manufacturing and technology hub for the world," said Chaillot. "Wipro GE Healthcare's deep footprint and future-focused approach is compelling, and I am honored to join the Wipro GE Healthcare Board of Directors. I look forward to working together to deliver global clinical excellence and unlock the value of precision care at scale for our local customers and their patients."

Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare and Chairman, Wipro Enterprises said, "There is a growing need to improve access to medical technology and precision medicine across India. Elie brings with him deep commercial and global leadership experience and we are delighted to have him on the board of directors. We look forward to his strategic insights to accelerate the business plans in India."

The company also announced the appointment of Shishir Gupta, as the Head of Growth and Strategic Initiatives for South Asia. Gupta comes with over 13 years of experience and has been associated with the healthcare industry for over a decade. He comes from Roche Diagnostics where he was leading Molecular Diagnostics business unit across South Asia. He will be reporting to Dr Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare and will be responsible for driving growth opportunities across South Asia.

"With the depth and breadth of our leadership, we reaffirm our commitment to India. Our vision is to make quality healthcare accessible to all in the country and Elie's vast experience will help accomplish this vision, accelerating our next phase of growth," said Dr Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. "We're also delighted to have Shishir Gupta join us and are confident that his local market expertise will further scale our reach to critical centers across India and South Asia."

Over the past several decades, GE Healthcare has strengthened its presence in the Indian market by investing significantly in R&D, manufacturing, distribution capabilities and supply chain. GE Healthcare is a forerunner in healthcare solutions and technology, providing best-in-class medical equipment for India and the world.

Wipro GE Healthcare recently launched its fourth manufacturing facility in India, under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, with an investment of ~100 Crore INR. Wipro GE Healthcare is focused on addressing some of the toughest healthcare challenges for the past 30 years, and building medical technologies - in India, for India, and for the world.

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform.

With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 47,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Wipro GE Healthcare Private Limited (WGE) is a Joint Venture (JV) between General Electric Company, USA and Wipro Enterprises Limited, India. Established in 1990, it is one of the most successful and longest-running JVs in the region with operations spread across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.

The company is the largest Medical Technology player in the South Asia region. Wipro GE is focused on addressing some of the toughest healthcare challenges - lowering maternal and infant deaths, enabling early detection of cancer, addressing heart diseases.

