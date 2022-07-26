With Focus On Sustainable Recruitment, Collej Takes The Initiative Of Grooming UX Designers To Leverage Their Careers

The community-driven platform provides extensive training to professionals willing to go the extra mile

July 26: Collej UX Design Community, an initiative by UXReactor, is aiming at nurturing skilled and competent UX designers to excel in their careers and enhance their skillsets. Led by Mr. Prasad Kantamneni, the community of 10,000+ members is dedicated to selecting, grooming, training, and deploying UX designers to help them build fruitful and sustainable careers.

Collej provides interested professionals with a plethora of learning resources on a unified platform that allows them to learn the intricacies of the technologies they work with. Depending on the stage at which a specific UX designer has been working, they can choose to get trained at a level that is best suited for them. The community-driven platform also conducts career-building workshops and competitions to help UX designers explore their potential and take their skills a notch higher.

Some of the core objectives of Collej are to help capable UX designers secure better jobs, increase their remuneration, and add to the value of their services by upskilling themselves. The community comprises business leaders and subject-matter experts with years of professional experience who impart their valuable knowledge and train UX designers to carve their niche. Collejis associated with some of the most noteworthy companies in the realm of IT to deploy suitable UX designers. Along with helping professionals land their dream jobs, Collej also allows companies to hire employees that provide them with sustainable growth.

Along with grooming UX designers to get jobs at suitable organizations, Collej also helps employees willing to continue working in their respective companies to climb up the corporate ladder. According to their needs and preferences, employees can upskill themselves to get promoted to better positions and leverage the value they add to the companies they work in.

This community-driven platform is dedicated to training UX designers who have already been working in the industry and possess an experience of 1 to 3 years. Mr Prasad Kantamneni, the co-founder of UXReactor and a respected mentor at Collej believes that the community’s intention is to help existing professionals grow their careers instead of helping freshers enter the industry. He says, “Collej is dedicated to grooming UX designers for whom career growth is more important than salary. We help those professionals nurture their skills who are genuinely passionate about their craft and are willing to take their competency to the next level. We have always believed that in the age of digitization, finding a sustainable way of recruiting and deploying talent is important to cater to the professionals as well as companies they work for.”

