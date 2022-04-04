With J-K as 'theme state,' Surajkund mela showcases crafts, arts for market linkages

The 35th edition of Surajkund International Crafts Mela, which closes on Monday, provided a rare opportunity for craftsmen and artisans from Jammu & Kashmir (UT) to showcase their innovation at the national and international level.

The UT of Jammu & Kashmir was chosen as the "Theme State" for the international fair which is being held from March 19 to April 4.

Craftsmen and artisans from Jammu & Kashmir (UT) got an opportunity not only to showcase their arts and crafts but also to explore market linkages.

The Mela has impressively provided a rare opportunity to the "Theme State" to showcase its local handicrafts, handlooms, performing and folk arts, cuisines, and its tourist potential to vast cross-sections of people in the most impressive manner, according to an official statement released on Monday.

"As expected, the Mela received an unprecedented participation of artists, artisans, art & craft connoisseurs, fashion & cinema professionals, curators, policymakers from the government and industry, diplomats and media and that make the deliberations put through Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022, truly diverse and enriching," it said.

The annual fair is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority (SKMA), Department of Tourism, Government of Haryana, in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is the "Partner-EMA" of the theme state Jammu & Kashmir.

The fair is organised after two-year hiatus. "While drawing the line around art & craft, Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022 also earmark focus for creating market linkages for artists and promoting their works to sustain the livelihood options," the statement said.

