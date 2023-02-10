With "Teri Yaad," Kumar Nishant launches another heartwarming Punjabi Song ahead of Valentine's Day

Kumar Nishant's new romantic song "Teri Yaad", released on February 2, 2023, just before Valentine's Day, is sure to captivate listeners with its harmonious vibes. The music video, which has already received over 75k views on YouTube, showcases the depth of emotion in the song. Available on all major music platforms such as Wynk Music, Saavan, Apple Music, Hungama, YouTube, Spotify etc. "Teri Yaad" is setting a high bar for other musicians and songwriters.

Kumar Nishant's creative touch never fails to reach new heights, delivering songs that embody love and togetherness. He encourages the youth to recognize the value of good lyrics that promote culture and nature, instead of glamorizing harmful themes such as liquor or gangsterism.

"Teri Yaad" is destined to be one of Kumar Nishant's most successful songs, as his pen continues to bring to life the deepest emotions of love, touching souls and healing hearts.

The music video features Jeeva Mehta as Kumar Nishant's love interest, while Kumar Nishant sings, writes, and composes the song. The music was directed by Jasdeep Singh and the video was directed by Subham Surve.

Kumar Nishant says of the song, "It is very close to my heart. 'Teri Yaad' is relatable to those in long-distance relationships who believe in love. I hope my audience will show it the love and affection it deserves."

To listen to the song, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hg7oaQWsNrw

