Witness an all new inspiration with Chidiyan Da Chamba; trailer released; Movie releases on 13th October 2023 

Chandigarh [India], September 21: Swelling the new direction of Punjabi Cinema Kharour Films and Fruit Chaat Entertainment present Chidiyan Da Chamba, produced by Dimple Kharour and Abhay Deep Singh Mutti written-directed by Prem Singh Sidhu to be released on 13th October 2023.

The filmmakers chose a banging formula to launch the trailer by taking their star cast on a road trip through Chandigarh on bikes led by female riders. The trailer reveals the characters and aesthetic looks of the cast that includes, Sharan Kaur, Amyra Dastur, Neha Pawar, and Mehnaaz Kaur, introducing Shivjot and Naman Kharour with the rest of artists. From the trailer of the film, we can understand that it narrates the emotions of the weaker sections that are pressured even more not to live freely in the open air.

In light of this launch, the producers Dimple Kharour and Abhay Deep Singh Mutti share their excitement, saying, "The cinema has an admiring phase today and it's an incredible feeling to have shared the trailer of our upcoming film today, Chidiyan Da Chamba, and we are certain that the audience will appreciate and be admired as well.

The director, Prem Singh Sidhu, says, "I was quite admired to write the factual surroundings and inspired me to take a step forward to direct the film. The whole team deserves praise for understanding the plot and extracting the depth of the story. Directing the film and working with such a dedicated and talented star cast was a heartwarming journey."

The actors as well are also overwhelmed being part of the film, as they share, "The film is a never seen before story. Chidiyan Da Chamba is a common phrase but the real meaning is the crux of this film that everyone will learn through our film, the movie releases on 13th October 2023 in your nearest theatres."

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9Laap2L6_8

