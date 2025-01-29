Witness India's Transformation into a Global Human Capital Powerhouse at the ET Nextech Summit

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 29: The Economic Times is excited to announce the fifth edition of the Nextech Human Capital Summit 2025, set to take place on February 19th and 20th at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. This flagship event will feature over 80 speakers, including renowned global thought leaders, and is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees. The summit will serve as a pivotal platform for discussions around the intersection of technology and talent, emphasizing India's ambition to become the world's largest human capital hub.

"India is on the brink of a human capital revolution," states Amit Gupta, Business Head of ETB2B vertical. "As global conglomerates gather here, we're witnessing a unique moment where AI potential meets human innovation." With a powerful blend of demographic advantage, technological expertise, and a skilled workforce, India is poised to lead in talent development.

The summit's theme, Elevate Work in the AI Age, calls upon organizations to adopt proactive strategies for workforce development. Attendees can expect engaging sessions featuring case studies, panel discussions, and fireside chats led by industry pioneers. Key topics will include enhancing economic growth, ensuring equity, driving climate action, and improving well-being through innovative workforce strategies.

"We are proud to be the presenting partner at the Nextech Human Capital Summit," states Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri. "For over 25 years, Naukri.com has been at the forefront of shaping India's workforce. Being an industry leader, we continue to invest in next-generation talent solutions, harnessing the power of AI to decode and tap into the full potential of India's vast talent pool. We look forward to exchanging ideas to elevate work in this AI age and advance India's journey as a global leader in human capital."

Notable speakers include Ray Wang (Founder & Chairman of Constellation Research), Alexandra Levit (Founder & CEO of Inspiration at Work), and Ashneer Grover (Former Co-founder & MD of BharatPe), among others.

The event will also feature complementary programs such as the Leaders League forum for collaborative thinking on HR Tech trends and the Nextech Masterclass Series led by global experts.

For registration and additional information, visit hr.economictimes.indiatimes.com/nextech.

